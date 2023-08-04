Florida Gulf-front Mansion with 149+ Feet of Beach to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

2305 Casey Key Road | Sarasota Area, FL 149± feet of pristine sandy beach on the Gulf of Mexico Grand & intimate ambiance throughout the 9,049-sf residence Stunning 6-bedroom estate for unparalleled Gulf-front living Stunning architecture framing gorgeous Gulf sunsets

In cooperation with Valerie Dall’Acqua and Lisa Napolitano of Premier Sotheby's International Realty, 2305 Casey Key Road is set to auction in August.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A truly perfect location on 149±feet of pristine sandy walking beach meets its match with the six-bedroom estate of 2305 Casey Key Road. Currently listed for $18 million, this property is set to auction with no reserve with starting bids expected between $5 million to $8 million, in cooperation with Valerie Dall’Acqua and Lisa Napolitano of Premier Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open 17 August and will be available via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Listing agents Valerie Dall’Acqua and Lisa Napolitano stated, “We are thrilled to present this breathtaking Gulf-front mansion at 2305 Casey Key Road for auction in partnership with Concierge Auctions. The property's perfect location on 149 feet of pristine sandy walking beach, coupled with its six-bedroom estate, makes it a truly exceptional find.”

The 9,049 square-foot property includes a total of six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms on 0.9 acres of beachfront land, just 15 minutes from Venice and 30 minutes from Saratota. As you walk through the entry, discover floor-to-ceiling, 12-inch windows and double staircases that frame views of the Gulf of Mexico. 2305 Casey Key Road creates a balance between formal and casual entertaining spaces that welcome gatherings both intimate and grand. Gather for family brunch in the kitchen against a backdrop of Gulf views, or host a meal in the formal dining room. Outdoors, entertaining is easy with the beachfront heated saltwater pool, a heated spa, sunset terrace, and a deeded bayfront dock with a 24,000-pound boat lift.

Stretching eight miles between Venice and Sarasota, the barrier island has only one road that winds past the Gulf-front mansions nestled throughout, creating a tranquil residential area surrounded by nature. Miles of oceanfront await at the Casey Key beach, while North Jetty Park is renowned for its fishing and scenery. Cyclists will enjoy the 18-mile Legacy Trail, just ten minutes from the Key, for a scenic route known as one of the best paved trails in the entire state. Quiet coastal living is guaranteed, despite the convenient closeness of Venice and Sarasota. Private and commercial air travel is in close proximity, with shopping, restaurants, country clubs, golf, and more.

2305 Casey Key Road is available for showings Friday-Sunday 1PM–4PM & by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

