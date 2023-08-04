FDLE Fort Myers ESD K-9 clearing cache of criminals across region

August 4, 2023

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Fort Myers K-9 Cache showed off his skills during a demonstration today at the Fort Myers Regional Operations Center (FMROC).

Cache uses his specific training in electronic storage detection, or ESD, to detect hidden devices in investigative circumstances. He can sniff out anything that can digitally store information like USB drives, hidden cameras, computers, tablets, thumb drives, cell phones, micro SD cards and SIM cards.

Fort Myers Special Agent in Charge Eli Lawson said, “Cache’s skillset is used to assist with not only FDLE investigations, but also other law enforcement agencies’ investigations. Technology, whether in the form of a cell phone or thumb drive, appears in almost every criminal investigation we see at FDLE which proves Cache’s training as an important resource.”

Cache is a 20-month-old black Labrador. He and his handler, FDLE Fort Myers Special Agent Justin Gilmer, together have already assisted in 20 deployments, providing a unique investigative service in solving crimes.

Cache joined FDLE in June of 2022 after being donated by the organization Operation Underground Railroad. He was trained at Jordan Detection K-9 and will be recertified annually.

Operation Underground Railroad is a non-profit organization that fights against human trafficking. More on their mission here: https://ourrescue.org/

For more information on internet safety, please visit https://www.secureflorida.org/

