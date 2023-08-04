16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Roldan circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County





4 August 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 16 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) created by the August 4, 2023, retirement of Judge Marco A. Roldan.





There are 13 applicants, of whom seven indicate they are female and six indicate they are male. One reports being a minority applicant, with one declining to report. Seven applicants work in the public sector; four work in the private sector, and two are employed in both the public and private sectors. The average age of the applicants is 43.4 years.





Because many of these applicants were interviewed by this same commission in public interviews on May 16, 2023, for the vacancy in Division 30 of the Jackson County circuit court, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will not be interviewing all 13 applicants and will only interview those applicants who were not previously interviewed. The applicants being interviewed are: Jessica Agnelly Krawczyk, Justin J. Kalwei, Kyndra J. Stockdale, and R. Travis Willingham.





The commission expects to conduct interviews starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. Applicants will be separately notified of the time scheduled for their interviews. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating. Interviews will not be available online.





Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 16 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit.





The members of the commission are Gary D. Witt, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Jill Kanatzer and Phyllis Norman; and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.









Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600



