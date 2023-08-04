California Supreme Court Allows Individuals Standing to Pursue Non-Individual Claims in Court
(Subscription required) In a long-awaited decision, the California Supreme Court recently issued a decision in the Adolph v. Uber Technologies case, ruling that individuals who bring claims under the Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) composed of individual and non-individual claims can arbitrate their individual claims if compelled to do so, but still have standing to litigate non-individual claims on behalf of other employees in court.