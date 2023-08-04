Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,686 in the last 365 days.

Judge Approves Liquidation of Western Title and Escrow

Western Title & Escrow updated their phone number.Helena, Mont.-Today, Commissioner Troy Downing announced that District Court Judge Leslie Halligan has ordered Western Title and Escrow (WTE) into liquidation. The order follows a 2022 ruling that placed the company, owned by Julie Leary, into receivership. 

Any person or company who believes they may have a claim against WTE or Julie Leary as the agent for WTE, relating to escrow accounts, title policies, services provided or other amounts due in connection with WTE, should contact the WTE Liquidator at 406.721.3400, attention Angela McCullough, to obtain a copy of the Liquidation Order and for information regarding forms and deadlines for filing a claim against the assets of WTE. Please note that the deadline to file a proof of claim with the Liquidator, on the proper form, is October 20, 2023, and that failure to file a timely proof of claim may result in the discharge of your claim without the opportunity to share in WTE assets, if any.

You just read:

Judge Approves Liquidation of Western Title and Escrow

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more