Judge Approves Liquidation of Western Title and Escrow

Helena, Mont .-Today, Commissioner Troy Downing announced that District Court Judge Leslie Halligan has ordered Western Title and Escrow (WTE) into liquidation. The order follows a 2022 ruling that placed the company, owned by Julie Leary, into receivership.

Any person or company who believes they may have a claim against WTE or Julie Leary as the agent for WTE, relating to escrow accounts, title policies, services provided or other amounts due in connection with WTE, should contact the WTE Liquidator at 406.721.3400, attention Angela McCullough, to obtain a copy of the Liquidation Order and for information regarding forms and deadlines for filing a claim against the assets of WTE. Please note that the deadline to file a proof of claim with the Liquidator, on the proper form, is October 20, 2023, and that failure to file a timely proof of claim may result in the discharge of your claim without the opportunity to share in WTE assets, if any.