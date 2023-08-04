Governor Shapiro Signs Into Law Historic Expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate, Largest Tax Break for Seniors in Nearly Two Decades

Governor Shapiro’s expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program delivers the largest targeted tax cut for seniors in nearly two decades, expanding access to nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvania seniors and nearly doubling the maximum rebate

The PTRR program has not been updated since 2006 – and with this bill signing, Governor Shapiro delivers on the commitment he made to support seniors during his campaign and in his inaugural budget address

Scranton, PA – Today, during a visit to the United Neighborhood Center in Scranton, Governor Josh Shapiro signed HB 1100 into law, expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program to nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvania seniors and doubling rebates for many of the 400,000 Pennsylvanians who already qualify. This is the first time the PTRR program has been expanded since 2006 – the bill raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year, and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living so no seniors lose out just because their Social Security payment went up.

Governor Shapiro outlined his plans to expand the PTRR program during his campaign and in his inaugural budget address in March, and today’s bill signing delivers on the commitment he made to Pennsylvania seniors to ease the burden of rising costs.

During the visit, Governor Shapiro also highlighted the commonsense, bipartisan budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 – delivering on his top priorities to create a stronger economy, safer and healthier communities, and better schools.

“When I traveled across the Commonwealth on my campaign last year, I heard firsthand from seniors who told me that we need to do more to help them keep up with rising prices. Whether I was here in Scranton or out in Erie, an overwhelming number of older Pennsylvanians told me they were struggling under the burden of rising costs – and I promised that my Administration would lead the way by tackling rising costs and putting money back in your pockets,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “That’s why today, I am proud to be here in Scranton to sign HB1100. After more than 17 years, this bill provides a crucial update to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program that will finally ensure more of our seniors get the relief they need. This bill, which passed with bipartisan support, proves we can come together for our seniors, and give them the relief they need to improve their quality of life.”

The PTRR expansion passed the House and Senate with near-unanimous bipartisan support to increase income limits, provide larger rebates for those who qualify, and include a cost-of-living adjustment so the program keeps up with rising prices.

“Today we are expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate. We are increasing the income limits for the first time in 17 years and we are providing larger rebates for those who qualify. This bill helps seniors, this bill helps people under the age of 65 with disabilities, this bill helps renters, this bill helps homeowners, and you can see we are helping seniors stay in their homes,” said Rep. Steve Samuelson, primary sponsor of HB1100. “I also want to thank Governor Shapiro, who has made seniors in Pennsylvania a priority of his Administration. He also has made sure that the expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate was going to happen in year one.”

Providing a lifeline for Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who need it most was a priority on the campaign trail and in the Governor’s initial budget proposal – and today’s bill signing will help seniors across the Commonwealth stay in their homes.

“I was an invited guest when Governor Shapiro gave his budget address on March 7. I was very honored to be there and hear the Governor’s proposal for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate, and I am proud to be standing here to see that proposal become reality,” said Gaylene Macuska, a Scranton resident who participates in the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. “Governor Shapiro campaigned on improving and expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program – and he’s following through on his promise to seniors here in Pennsylvania. Under the bill that he signed today in Scranton, our maximum standard rebate will increase from $650 to $1,000. That might not seem like a whole lot of money to you, but for thousands of older Pennsylvanians, it’s a lifeline that helps pay the bills, and I know that to be true.”

With this commonsense budget and historic expansion of the Property Tax Rent Rebate, Governor Shapiro has already accomplished many of the goals he talked about on the campaign trail and in his budget address – including expanding the Property Tax Rent Rebate program, investing in workforce and economic development, supporting law enforcement, and delivering the largest increase in basic education funding in the Commonwealth’s history.

For more information on this commonsense budget and the investments it makes in Pennsylvania, visit shapirobudget.pa.gov.

