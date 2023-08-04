EB5AN Publishes New Guide For EB-5 Project Selection: “6 Key Questions to Ask Before Making an EB-5 Investment”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm, has released its latest investment guide for EB-5 visa applicants: “6 Key Questions to Ask Before Making an EB-5 Investment.”
This detailed, actionable investment framework for EB-5 applicants shows how to efficiently compare the immigration and financial risk profile of EB-5 projects—and select the safest option. While there are many aspects to look for in an EB-5 project, this guide breaks down the diligence process into six basic questions, thus providing investors with a practical way to gauge EB-5 project risk.
EB5AN managing partner Sam Silverman said, “EB5AN’s priority is to help investors make informed decisions. We’ve already launched an investor interview series that explains the project selection process in great detail. Now, with this latest guide, EB-5 investors can quickly start to evaluate different projects and really determine whether a project will result in financial and immigration success.”
The following six questions are highlighted in the article:
• Has the project created all the required jobs for its EB-5 investors?
• Does the regional center have a solid track record?
• Does the project developer have a solid track record and a strong financial standing?
• Does the EB -5 project share its financial statements?
• Does the project have an EB-5 repayment guaranty?
• Are there conflicts of interest between the EB-5 regional center and the project entity?
EB-5 investors are required to keep their invested funds “at risk.” Also, they must create at least 10 jobs in order to qualify for U.S. Green Cards.
This makes it imperative for investors to select an EB-5 project carefully, evaluating both its financial viability and compliance with USCIS requirement for immigration.
EB-5 applicants are often unfamiliar with the real estate investment landscape in the U.S. and may not know how to evaluate a project’s offering documents.
“6 Key Questions to Ask Before Making an EB-5 Investment” fills this vital need in the EB-5 industry by providing a straightforward strategy to navigate the EB-5 process.
EB5AN’s goal is to help as many investors as possible find safe EB-5 projects—and get both U.S. Green Cards and a timely return on their invested funds.
Inquiries should be sent by email to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad. It also offers an immigration option for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 categories. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consulting firm that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. The firm maintains a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Sam Silverman
