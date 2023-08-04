Submit Release
Việt Nam, China hold talks on less sensitive marine cooperation areas

VIETNAM, August 4  

ĐÀ NẴNG — The 16th round of negotiations of the working group on less sensitive sea-related fields between Việt Nam and China was held in Việt Nam's central city of Đà Nẵng from August 2-3.

On the basis of major common perceptions reached by the Party and State leaders of the two countries and the Việt Nam-China agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues signed on October 11, 2011, the two sides had in-depth discussions on how to boost cooperation in less sensitive sea-related fields, and reviewed the implementation of some reached agreements and projects.

They also exchanged views on some new cooperation proposals in the spirit of mutual respect and benefits, and in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) and laws of each country.

In that spirit, they agreed on some relevant draft cooperation agreements, and pledged to make efforts to soon sign them in the time ahead.

The 17th round of talks is scheduled to take place in China in 2024. — VNS

