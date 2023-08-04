Việt Nam attends ASEAN senior officials’ meetings in Indonesia

VIETNAM, August 4 -

HÀ NỘI — Ambassador Vũ Hồ, head of SOM ASEAN Việt Nam, attended senior officials’ meetings of ASEAN+3, the East Asia Summit (EAS), the ASEAN Maritime ASEAN Forum (AMF) and the Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF) in Indonesia from July 31 to August 4.

The participants touched upon various regional issues, including preparations for the 43rd ASEAN Summit, slated for September 4-7 in Jakarta with the aim of enhancing dialogues and cooperation across spheres.

They also shared the view on the significance of economic, trade and investment cooperation, considering this an important foundation for countries in the region, and the view that a peaceful and stable environment will create a premise for prosperous, sustainable and inclusive development.

ASEAN member countries laid emphasis on the culture of dialogue, respect for law and the resolve to build an open, transparent, and inclusive regional architecture in line with international law.

The participating countries affirmed their support for ASEAN’s efforts in assisting Myanmar, and South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea) dialogues, especially the building of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).

At the AMF and EAMF, the delegates highlighted the importance of maritime cooperation, and compared notes on strategies and measures to boost the blue economy.

In his remarks, Hồ affirmed that Việt Nam would engage in ASEAN cooperation more actively, proactively, responsibly and effectively, firstly coordinating with other countries to ensure the success of the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

He also suggested ASEAN member countries step up economic, trade and investment ties, and optimise cooperation opportunities from the trend of green, clean, sustainable development.

A peaceful and stable environment is a prerequisite and a solid basis for cooperation and sustainable development, he stressed, speaking of basic principles in maritime cooperation in the region that are “responsible,” “responsive” and “restraint.”

On this occasion, ASEAN and its partners organised a forum on maritime economic development in coastal countries on August 4. — VNS