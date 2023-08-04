Việt Nam, US should enhance cooperation in energy, semiconductors, supply chains: PM

VIETNAM, August 4 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday received a delegation of the United States Congress led by Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means Jason Smith in Hà Nội.

PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam always valued the Comprehensive Partnership relationship with the US, and welcomed the country’s strengthening cooperation with Việt Nam, as well as its respect for Việt Nam's political institutions and its support for Việt Nam to be "strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous."

PM Chính proposed the two countries continue to promote high-level visits and exchanges of delegations, and extend an invitation to young US parliamentarians to attend the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly.

The PM wants Việt Nam and the US to enhance cooperation in various fields such as economy, trade, investment, science and technology, education and training, innovation, semiconductor production, digital transformation, energy transition, green growth, diversification of supply chains, and climate change response.

The Vietnamese Government leader also urged US lawmakers to limit trade defence measures and technical barriers, creating favourable conditions for Việt Nam’s main exports such as agriculture, forestry, and aquatic products to enter the US market.

He also requested that the US Congress continue to increase support for Việt Nam in overcoming the consequences of war, especially of Agent Orange/dioxin, and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the United States.

The US lawmakers expressed their positive impression of Việt Nam’s land and people, highly appreciating the country's economic growth in the context of the world's economic difficulties, especially in ensuring food security, health, and sustainable public finance.

US lawmakers expressed their desire to further promote the relationship between the two countries, especially in economic and trade relations, maintaining sustainable supply chains, and affirming their commitment to always standing by Việt Nam in its response to regional and global challenges.

Meeting the delegation, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Trần Tuấn Anh said Việt Nam always considered the US one of the most important partners and appreciated the two sides' close coordination at regional and international forums, as well as in issues of mutual concern.

Tuấn Anh noted that the economic cooperation between Việt Nam and the US was growing strongly, becoming an important pillar of their bilateral relationship.

The US is currently Việt Nam's largest export market while Việt Nam is the US’s 7th largest trade partner globally and the largest partner in the ASEAN region.

The Vietnamese official also expressed his belief that the Việt Nam-US partnership would continue to thrive and reach new heights, for the benefit of the two peoples, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the Asia-Indo-Pacific region and around the world.

For his part, Jason Smith said that the US would continue to promote the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, especially in important fields such as trade, investment, science-technology, digital transformation, green transition, and training of high-quality human resources to serve the development goals of Việt Nam.

The same day, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Đức Hải also hosted a reception for the US delegation in Hà Nội.

Vice Chairman Hải highlighted the significance of the visit as the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership, contributing to promoting the elevation of bilateral relations to a new height for peace, cooperation, and comprehensive and sustainable development.

He emphasised that the exchange of delegations at all levels between Việt Nam’s National Assembly and the US Senate and House of Representatives has demonstrated the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries on bilateral, regional and global levels.

Hải suggested that the two sides actively promote cooperation channels, and said that the National Assembly wished to promote all-level exchanges and establish a cooperation mechanism between the legislatures commensurate with the two countries' ties.

For his part, Smith stated that, with the efforts of both sides, the relationship between the two countries was at a fine stage of development.

He spoke highly of Việt Nam’s achievements in socioeconomic development in recent times, and noted that the two countries should continue to promote cooperation in the fields of economy and trade.

He expressed his desire to support Việt Nam in global supply chains and the implementation of solutions in the field of agriculture through dialogue to ensure the highest benefits for people of the two countries. — VNS