MAINE, August 4 - Back to current news.

Maine Offers Free Collection of Unwanted Pesticides to Protect Natural Resources

August 3, 2023

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, MAINE - Maine residents can participate in the Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program, a joint initiative by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Board of Pesticides Control (BPC) and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. The program aims to safeguard Maine's natural resources and prevent agricultural pollution by promoting the safe and proper disposal of outdated, unused, or unwanted pesticides.

Augusta, MAINE - Maine residents can participate in the Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program, a joint initiative by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Board of Pesticides Control (BPC) and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. The program aims to safeguard Maine's natural resources and prevent agricultural pollution by promoting the safe and proper disposal of outdated, unused, or unwanted pesticides.

Homeowners and family-owned farms are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity by bringing their unwanted pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides, fungicides, disinfectants, and similar products used in agricultural production or around the home, to collection sites in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland.

Key Information

The next obsolete pesticide collection days will be held during October 2023, with one-day events in Presque Isle, Bangor, Augusta, and Portland.

Pre-registration is required by September 29 to participate; drop-ins are not permitted.

The program only accepts pesticides and spray adjuvants.

Registration instructions and forms can be found on the program webpage: thinkfirstspraylast.org.

Each registration must be from the person currently possessing the pesticides, and materials collected on behalf of others will not be accepted.

More details, including drop-off locations and the obsolete pesticides inventory form, will be provided soon on the BPC website at thinkfirstspraylast.org.

About Maine's Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program

Removing obsolete and unwanted pesticides is essential for protecting public health, wildlife, and the environment. Improper handling and disposal of pesticides can contaminate land and water resources. The Maine Obsolete Pesticide Collection Program ensures these hazardous materials are handled and disposed of safely. Since its inception in 1982, the program has successfully diverted over 250,000 lbs. of pesticides from entering the waste stream. Collected pesticides are transported to licensed, out-of-state disposal facilities through a hazardous waste disposal contractor.

Disposing of Pesticides Safely

Always follow the label instructions for the proper use, storage, and disposal of any pesticides you use. For more information about safe pesticide disposal, visit the EPA website.

Related Documents

Photo courtesy: Maine Board of Pesticides Control