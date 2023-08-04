NovaBot, Front-runner Robot Lawnmower, Set to Launch in Sept after Pre-A Round with Over $10M

Daniel (left) NovaBot Crowdfunding Backer Front Yard Crossing North America and Europe Safety Regulations Certificate Award Ceremony

The world's first lawnmowing robot capable of automatically recognizing boundaries, eliminating the need for manual wiring.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence-driven robotics startup, NovaBot, announced the completion of a new round of funding from selected investors in the United States and Asia. This signifies that NovaBot's cumulative financing has exceeded 10 million US dollars, providing strong financial support for its continuous leadership in the performance of intelligent lawn care robots. The company aims to develop and promote cutting-edge and reasonably priced autonomous lawn management robots, providing a comprehensive one-stop solution for users, including autonomous lawn cleaning, weeding, and mowing. This round of financing was strongly supported by existing investors, venture capital firms, family offices, and individual investors, and was completed in a short period. Since the CES 2023 exhibition, NovaBot has received much attention and has been delivered in batches to pre-order customers, with consistent positive reviews.

NovaBot is an intelligent mowing robot supported by artificial intelligence and visual perception technology and multi-sensor positioning technology. It can automatically recognize boundaries and map, without the need for manual wiring, truly realizing automatic path planning. Its application scenarios include private lawns, community green spaces, golf courses, etc. In the future, NovaBot will gradually build the company into a smart product platform, realizing yard care, security, big data, AI, and other smart community constructions through its related products.

Dr. Liu Xin, the founding partner of the lead investment institution MAX Innovation Capital, commented: "For hard tech startups, it's crucial to tackle pain points and focus on product experience. We are delighted to see NovaBot's refined product that has been polished for over three years, redefining the AI visual mowing robot, targeting the multi-billion-dollar global lawn market, and achieving a commercial loop."

Mr. Zhang Yu, the founding partner and CEO of KPCB, said: "We are honored to provide advice for NovaBot's new round of financing from selected investors in the United States and Asia. A group of talented and ambitious scientists and engineers from the University of Pennsylvania's top AI GRASP lab have launched a revolutionary autonomous lawn care robot with breakthrough technology that has truly surprised everyone. This revolutionary and disruptive innovation is about to change the rules of the industry and greatly improve our way of life."

Daniel, a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University, and a first batch of crowdfunding seed users who have been following NovaBot's growth, shared after the first batch of Beta Test acceptance and the first mass production machine: "I am proud to be one of the first honored users of NovaBot. As an engineer who has compared other mowing robots, especially in my backyard with many large trees and complex lawn environments, NovaBot can still stably mow, set up conveniently, use intelligence, surprise in detail. I firmly believe NovaBot will be a disruptor in the lawn industry."

Especially combined with the world-leading algorithmic technology advantage of Penn's GRASP Robotics Lab, NovaBot continues to lead the competition in three key scenarios, showing extraordinary performance.

No trapping in tree-dense occlusion scenarios: Other mowing robots often get trapped on lawns with dense trees, struggling to work stably. However, NovaBot, through the unique visual algorithm created by the Penn GRASP Robotics Lab, can accurately position itself and work smoothly in complex tree occlusion scenarios without any lag.

Autonomous operation in complex multi-area lawns: Other mowing robots are only suitable for simple lawn shapes and struggle to operate on complex multi-area lawns. NovaBot, however, can not only plan paths but also autonomously schedule and operate in multiple graphs and multi-area lawns, particularly suitable for European and American lawns where front and backyards and side areas are not connected, achieving full coverage of intelligent autonomous mowing.

Sensitive obstacle avoidance for low obstacles: Low obstacles, such as small animals or low balls, are a challenge for mowing robots to avoid. NovaBot is equipped with advanced obstacle avoidance sensors and intelligent vision, able to sensitively perceive low obstacles, quickly make evasive movements, ensuring the safety and stable operation of the robot.

In addition to outstanding performance in three key scenarios, NovaBot has also received certifications from TÜV Rheinland Greater China, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, EU CE-MD mechanical directive compliance certificate, and North American cTUVus certification. These certificates fully prove that NOVABOT has passed strict safety standard tests, providing users with a more safe and reliable user experience.

NovaBot was founded in 2020, relying on the 43-year-old senior cutting-edge technology background of the University of Pennsylvania's top AI GRASP lab. It is a continuous black technology-driven intelligent robot startup, determined to intelligently transform all existing agricultural, forestry, garden, beach equipment, serving every piece of land and creating a mission of universal intelligent robots. At present, the first-generation mowing robot NovaBot is about to be mass-produced. The product is constantly accelerating product iteration and innovation, providing users with smarter and more efficient lawn care solutions.

NovaBot plans to use the new funds to further improve products, enhance market promotion and user service capabilities, and accelerate the commercialization process of intelligent lawn robots. In the future, NovaBot will continue to leverage its technical advantages, constantly innovate, and lead the revolution in the field of robotic lawn care. NovaBot looks forward to becoming a pioneer and leader in this historical trend, accompanying the general-purpose yard robot into thousands of households worldwide, and the ultimate vision of changing human lifestyles is about to be realized."

NovaBot, Stable Operations in Multiple Regions