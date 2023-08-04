($3766 Million), Residential Air Circulators Market Size Growing at 5.52% CAGR, Globally, by 2030 – Comprehensive Report by Zion Market Research

North America is anticipated to lead the global residential air circulators market due to its high per capita income, rising urbanization levels, and product popularity during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Residential Air Circulators Market By Installation (Wall-Mounted, Floor Standing/Tabletop, And Hybrid), By Purchase Mode (Online And Offline), By Type (Oscillating And Non-Oscillating), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the global residential air circulators market size was worth at around USD 2450 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.52% and is anticipated to reach over USD 3766 million by 2030."

Residential Air Circulators Market Overview:

Residential air circulators are used to chill a room or area in hot conditions by efficiently circulating air in residential spaces. A standard fan or air conditioning (AC) system is less effective than an air circulator at circulating air. These circulators can be used for personal purposes or to move air throughout a larger area. Large residential air circulators are used to distribute air throughout a large area. They are designed to mix heated and cold air or expel warm air from a residential space.

Blade configuration and CFM (cubic feet per minute) rating are two of the most common selection criteria for air circulators. The CFM rating of a circulator determines its ventilation capacity. Air circulators operate more quietly than conventional fans. Rising per capita income and shifting attitudes towards advancing technologies are anticipated to increase demand for the residential air circulator market. In addition, the development of residential air circulators that are energy-efficient is driving the expansion of the industry.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2450 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 3766 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.52% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd., Dimplex, DOSHISHA CORPORATION, Dreo, Ecoair Cooling Systems Solutions, GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI, Havells India Ltd, Honeywell International Inc. (A Helen of Troy Company), INDcool Electrical Private Limited, IRIS USA Inc., Lasko Products LLC, MUJI (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd., Munters, Senelux Ltd, Shimono, Vornado Air LLC., Westinghouse Electric Corporation, and XPOWER Canada. Segments Covered By Installation, By Purchase Mode, By Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the residential air circulators market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.52% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Residential Air Circulators market size was worth around US$ 2450 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 3766 million by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global residential air circulators market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to rising urbanization and accelerating preference for eCommerce purchasing.

Based on installation segmentation, floor standing/tabletop was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on purchase mode segmentation, online was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Based on type segmentation, oscillating was the leading revenue-generating type in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Industry Growth Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and eCommerce use will fuel market expansion during the forecast period

The global residential air circulators market is anticipated to expand due to the rising urbanization rate and growing preference for online shopping. Urban dwellings necessitate methods of air circulation that are both silent and effective. Residential air circulators can be used year-round, as they allow for the mixing of frigid and hot air. These devices are utilized to save time and energy in the urban environment. In an air conditioning system, the device can speed up the distribution of cold air. The majority of air circulators utilize direct current (DC) motors, which are significantly more energy efficient. In urban settings, energy efficiency is a crucial factor. In addition, the urban population is willing to pay a premium for sustainable and energy-efficient products due to their high income per capita.

Moreover, the trend towards eCommerce purchases is increasing day by day due to a variety of factors, such as the convenience of purchasing, the speed of service, the time savings, and many others. Customers enjoy flexibility when making purchases online. Nearly every brand of air circulator is featured on the website of its manufacturer or authorized selling or eCommerce partners. Compared to offline modes, the eCommerce platform has a vast customer base at present. Globally, these tendencies are propelling the demand for the industry.

Residential Air Circulators Market: Segmentation

The global residential air circulator market is segmented based on installation, purchase mode, type, and region.

Based on the installation, the global market segments are wall-mounted, floor-standing/tabletop, and hybrid. Currently, the global market is dominated by floor standing/tabletop, considering their wide applicability in various residential spaces such as bedrooms, dining rooms, etc.

Based on purchase mode, the residential air circulator industry is segmented into online and offline. The online segment dominated the market share in 2022, owing to the huge customer base in online mode.

Based on the type, the global market segments are oscillating and non-oscillating. Currently, the residential air circulator industry is dominated by the oscillating segment. The oscillating residential air circulators offer wide and efficient coverage to maintain a favorable temperature throughout the space.

Browse the full “Residential Air Circulators Market By Installation (Wall-Mounted, Floor Standing/Tabletop, And Hybrid), By Purchase Mode (Online And Offline), By Type (Oscillating And Non-Oscillating), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/residential-air-circulators-market



Regional Analysis:

North America will lead the market during the projection period

North America's high per capita income, urbanization, and product popularity are projected to boost the global residential air circulators market over the forecast period. According to the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), 83% of North Americans live in cities in 2022, the highest level of urbanization. Population Division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs predicts 83.6% urbanization in 2025 and 84.7% in 2030 in North America. The region has the most residential air circulator producers. In North America, Vornado Air, LLC., Dreo, IRIS USA, Inc., XPOWER Canada, and others are major manufacturers.

Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to witness a high growth rate, in the coming years. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, and South Korea are expected to gain significant market share during the forecast period. In Europe, the key countries with significant revenue contributions in the residential air circulator industry are Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy, among others.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global residential air circulators market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global residential air circulators market include;

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd.

Dimplex

DOSHISHA CORPORATION

Dreo

Ecoair Cooling Systems Solutions

GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES

INC. OF ZHUHAI

Havells India Ltd

Honeywell International Inc. (A Helen of Troy Company)

INDcool Electrical Private Limited

IRIS USA Inc.

Lasko Products LLC

MUJI (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd.

Munters

Senelux Ltd

Shimono

Vornado Air LLC.

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

XPOWER Canada

Recent Industry Developments:

In June 2023, Dreo released The PolyFan 513S (pedestal air circulator) and CF714S (standing floor air circulator fan). These products are compact circulator floor fans that offer both vertical and horizontal oscillation.

The global residential air circulators market is segmented as follows:

By Installation

Wall-mounted

Floor Standing/Tabletop

Hybrid

By Purchase Mode

Online

Offline

By Type

Oscillating

Non-oscillating

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Residential Air Circulators industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Residential Air Circulators Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Residential Air Circulators Industry?

What segments does the Residential Air Circulators Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Residential Air Circulators Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Comprehensive analysis of the primary market

Significant alterations in market dynamics

The market's segment specifications

Statistics and revenue market analysis of historical, present, and forecast

Evaluation of niche developments in the market

Market share evaluation

Principal strategies of market leaders

Emerging markets and regional segments

In order to strengthen the market position of businesses, testimonials are provided

