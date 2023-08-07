Lincoln Heights, OH Deploys GovPilot Government Management Software Across Departments
The Ohio village selects GovPilot as provider of cloud-based government management software to streamline operations and constituent services.
By automating government workflows and digitizing online permitting and licensing forms, citizens and municipal employees alike will reap the full benefits of government technology in Lincoln Heights.”LINCOLN HEIGHTS , OH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lincoln Heights, OH has opted to deploy government technology solutions across many government departments to streamline communications, automate processes, and improve government workflows. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this municipality of Hamilton County established a partnership with GovPilot to provide access to administrative forms that let departments review and approve work order requests, alongside asset management tools and software.
— Michael Bonner, GovPilot CEO
Business Registration Software and Landlord Registration Software are new tech solutions recently launched in Lincoln Heights in June 2023. Business registration software will now allow the Lincoln Heights local government to streamline the business registration process while also making it possible for businesses to easily apply for and renew their annual registration directly online via Lincoln Heights’ local government website.
The Landlord Registration Software being utilized in Lincoln Heights provides applicants with the opportunity to apply on-line for a landlord registration with required information being mandatory for submission. After secure submission and issuance, inspections can be scheduled and recorded and the appropriate certificates can be issued digitally.
Other GovPilot systems deployed by the municipality in recent months include public works software modules for digital general services work orders and asset management.
The General Services Work Order software allows Lincoln Heights government officials to track the public works maintenance work such as, property maintenance, landscaping, cleaning or repairs in various municipal buildings, and filling potholes.
Asset Management software was also deployed by the municipality early in 2023, and provides an administrative form that makes it possible for the organization of tangible assets within the municipality. Registration with this digital form creates a database for these assets as well as the working condition of each for government progress tracking.
Michael Bonner, GovPilot CEO, was quoted saying, “The GovPilot team is delighted to be supporting Lincoln Heights in their digital transformation. By automating government workflows and digitizing online permitting and licensing forms, citizens and municipal employees alike will reap the full benefits of modern government technology.”
