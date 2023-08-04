Deer Park Avenue’s New Ambient Grunge Reverberates in Music Video “Cave”
The sister duo brings a fresh vibe of melodic rock across Europe this summer with their atmospheric track produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Reto Peter.
Deer Park Avenue’s new album shows their maturity while keeping the fire. Great songs, solid performances.”MUNICH, GERMANY, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the first seconds of glittering ambient guitars and cavernous percussion, Deer Park Avenue’s music video premiere for “Cave” signals a fork in the road for rock duo Sarah and Stephanie Snyder. Their haunting, hooky debut single builds anticipation, utilizing both restraint and power to cut through the noise – or as music blog Alt77 puts it, Cave is “a soundtrack to a movie playing in the mind.”
Cave is a song about making a change and doing something fresh and bold, which is exactly what the sisters have done with this track. With an expert command of dynamics, the song creates a dramatic and inspirational mood, building up to the explosive chorus: “They say just fake it until you make it—don’t want to take it anymore.” Sarah’s vocals shift between ethereal whispers and gritty intensity, demonstrating her vocal range and control, while Steph’s masterful drumming drives the song with intuitive Bonhamesque dexterity, telling a story in the most rhythmic way. Steph says, “‘Cave’ is about leaving the cave of doubt, stepping out of the shadows and letting your light shine. It’s about being comfortable in your own skin and having the determination not to cave to pressures around you. This is us at our realest.”
The music video was directed and produced by Martin Stonard of the Film Creative. “Cave” opens on a quick succession of violet-hued scenes, panning across the “cave” of downtown Munich’s underground gem, the Milla Club. The video shows the rock sisters jamming together in their natural habitat, with the raw energy that has come to signify their live shows. The music video had an exclusive premiere on the Women’s International Music Network, an organization featuring and connecting women from all parts of the music industry.
The sisters are 2nd-generation Indian Californians currently based in Munich, Germany, inspired by legendary rock, French pop and Bollywood flash while living out of a suitcase. Sarah (vocals, guitar) and Steph (drums, vocals) bring an electric energy and warm sisterhood to the stage, leading a nonstop sonic freeway of boppy anthems, raw and emotional lyricism and buzzing riffs that became Deer Park Avenue. Since forming the group, Sarah and Steph have toured internationally in the US and across Europe supporting artists such as Palaye Royal and Bebe Rexha, became Recording Academy members and released EPs and an LP that have landed them on national television in the US and Europe. Their sheer technical prowess on their respective instruments have also earned them endorsement deals with Epiphone, Paiste Cymbals, Audix Microphones, Blackstar Amps, Alvarez Guitars, Dixon Drums and Aquarian Drumheads.
For the band’s latest effort, GRAMMY®-winning producer Reto Peter (Green Day, Modest Mouse, Counting Crows) is behind the board to showcase Deer Park Avenue’s dynamic, melodic and hook-laden brand of fresh rock music. On working with Reto, Sarah says, “We left the studio better musicians and more so, just better people in general, because of his patience, coaching and encouraging direction to get the most out of us and our music.”
On working with the band, Reto says, “Deer Park Avenue’s new album shows their maturity while keeping the fire. Great songs, solid performances.”
Deer Park Avenue will release an EP in the Fall of 2023 along with a sophomore LP, slated for 2024. They will be playing select lives shows this summer, including at Munich’s prestigious Olympiapark. “Cave” can be found on all platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music, where it has landed on editorial playlists. For more info, visit deerparkave.com.
