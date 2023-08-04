Submit Release
News Search

There were 617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,712 in the last 365 days.

RTX INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of RTX Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of RTX Corporation ("RTX") (NYSE: RTX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 25, 2023, the Company reported its Q2 earnings which disclosed a “condition” in its Pratt & Whitney jet engine unit. The Company stated, “Pratt & Whitney has determined that a rare condition in powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection.” The Company expects a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM engine fleet will require accelerated removals and inspection within the next nine to twelve months. On this news, RTX stock price fell sharply from $97.01 per share on July 24, 2023 to $86.87 on July 25, 2023. . To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/rtx-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=42987&wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

RTX INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of RTX Corporation

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more