RTX INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of RTX Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of RTX Corporation ("RTX") (NYSE: RTX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On July 25, 2023, the Company reported its Q2 earnings which disclosed a “condition” in its Pratt & Whitney jet engine unit. The Company stated, “Pratt & Whitney has determined that a rare condition in powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection.” The Company expects a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM engine fleet will require accelerated removals and inspection within the next nine to twelve months. On this news, RTX stock price fell sharply from $97.01 per share on July 24, 2023 to $86.87 on July 25, 2023. . To obtain additional information, go to:

