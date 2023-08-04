DFS INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Discover Financial Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Discover Financial Services ("Discover") (NYSE: DFS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On July 20, 2023, pre-market, Discover revealed it was in discussions with regulators about how it misclassified certain credit card products for about 15 years. The company incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into its highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier, beginning around mid-2007. Following this news, Discover stock was trading down over 13% in pre-market trading on July 20, 2023. Discover stock price fell sharply from $121.85 per share on July 19, 2023 to $102.44 on July 20, 2023. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/discover-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=42983&wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

