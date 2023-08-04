Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,731 in the last 365 days.

MDC: Twin Pines Family Fishing Day set for Aug. 19

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (CEC) will be hosting Family Fishing Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Aug. 19 with door prizes, permit-free fishing, and lunch to help encourage families to discover nature together.

“This is an opportunity for families to fish together in the pond, enjoy nature-themed activities and really discover nature together,” said Twin Pines CEC Manager Reva Dow.

Registration is recommended and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/193719.

The oldest and youngest anglers will be honored as well as anglers who catch the most fish, largest fish, and smallest fish. Door prizes will be available throughout the day, and lunch (hotdogs, chips, cookies, water) will be provided, while supplies last.

Dow said no fishing permit is required, and fishing will be catch-and-release only.

Twin Pines is located five miles east of Winona on U.S. Highway 60.

Find more free programs near you online at https://mdc.mo.gov/ozarkevents

You just read:

MDC: Twin Pines Family Fishing Day set for Aug. 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more