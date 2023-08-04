MDC: Twin Pines Family Fishing Day set for Aug. 19

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (CEC) will be hosting Family Fishing Day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Aug. 19 with door prizes, permit-free fishing, and lunch to help encourage families to discover nature together.

“This is an opportunity for families to fish together in the pond, enjoy nature-themed activities and really discover nature together,” said Twin Pines CEC Manager Reva Dow.

Registration is recommended and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/193719.

The oldest and youngest anglers will be honored as well as anglers who catch the most fish, largest fish, and smallest fish. Door prizes will be available throughout the day, and lunch (hotdogs, chips, cookies, water) will be provided, while supplies last.

Dow said no fishing permit is required, and fishing will be catch-and-release only.

Twin Pines is located five miles east of Winona on U.S. Highway 60.

Find more free programs near you online at https://mdc.mo.gov/ozarkevents