SPECTRAFORCE®named Major Contender in US Contingent Talent and Strategic Services Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
Leading staffing firm recognized as a repeat stand-out performer across three categories in Everest Group's 2023 PEAK Matrix Assessments.RALEIGH, NC, US, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SPECTRAFORCE®, a leading global staffing company, has been listed as a “Major Contender” in three categories on the Everest Group’s "US Contingent Talent and Strategic Services Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.” The categories SPECTRAFORCE has ranked as a Major Contender in for contingent talent and strategic solutions are US Business and Professionals, Engineering, and IT.
The assessment, released on July 22, 2023, delves into the intricate dynamics of the US staffing market, with a specific focus on key sectors such as IT, engineering, business and professionals, and industrial staffing throughout 2022. It provides a market overview and analyzes areas in which providers have differentiated themselves. Leading enterprises around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost.
Everest Group evaluates dozens of contingent staffing providers and segments them into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants based on evaluation across seven key dimensions, including market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, and more. The evaluation also considers the strengths and limitations of each provider, extending valuable insights to aid businesses in making informed decisions when selecting their contingent staffing partners. This knowledge empowers businesses to make strategic choices and pursue their objectives with confidence.
A repeat designation as a Major Contender and a Star Performer on the PEAK Matrix Assessment, SPECTRAFORCE is proud to continue defining what it means to drive market impact and meet the dynamic needs of its clients.
About SPECTRAFORCE®
Established in 2004, SPECTRAFORCE is one of the largest and fastest-growing staffing firms, servicing over 120 mid-to-large-scale clients in North America and India, within the Technology, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Telecom, and Utility industries. A diversity-owned firm, SPECTRAFORCE is built on the concept of "human connection," defined by its branding tagline NEWJOBPHORIA®, which is the excitement of bringing joy and freedom to the work lifestyle so its staff and clients can reach their highest potential. Learn more at http://www.spectraforce.com.
About the PEAK Matrix™
The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.
Molly Masters
SPECTRAFORCE
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram