The Cashmere Centre Unveils New Bespoke Service – Offering Perfect Fit, Style, and Craftsmanship.
The Cashmere Centre dares to do what the High Street doesn’t and launches a custom-design service - aimed at the often-overlooked mature market in the UK.
We are very customer-focused as a business. We’ve managed customers’ requests before. We realised not everyone can do what we are able to, so we decided to launch a bespoke service for AW23.”BUCKINGHAMSHIRE..., UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bespoke clothing has long been associated with luxury brands but now it’s about individuality, less waste and wanting to offer the customer more.
— Dale Stillman Managing Director, The Cashmere Centre
The Cashmere Centre is a British brand with a loyal following and a reputation for quality and is delighted to offer its first widely available bespoke service.
Customers can create fabulous designs according to their needs. Basically any sweater or scarf in the main product range can be made bespoke. Customers can then select colours from the seasonally available range, change details such as necklines, hoods, ribs. Add print designs and even monogramming. Because the products do not feature overt branding - the result is a unique product designed in part by the individual - and in part with help from The Cashmere Centres in-house design team.
Obviously, tailor-made clothes aren't new. Only fairly recently did cheap, mass-produced clothes force people into standardised sizing charts - which resulted in clothes that didn't fit right, a lack of individuality, and the possibility of wearing the same outfits as somebody else. The answer to individuality at one end of the fashion spectrum is tailoring, while at the other end it's customised Nikes. Among quality mid-market brands, 'Unspun' and 'Son of a Tailor' provide made-to-measure jeans and T-shirts via apps.
A bespoke cashmere service for mature women (& men) is new though. And The Cashmere Centre’s service approach is reassuringly low-tech. Not a body scanner in sight. Just a friendly person a phone call away (or video-call if you prefer), to talk you through the options. There is even a talented in-house designer, Victoria, who can hand draw more elaborate designs. This is the stuff of top fashion houses but available in a quiet part of Buckinghamshire, for a very modest fee.
The Cashmere Centres Bespoke Cashmere Service involves craftsmanship and offers a relationship with both the company and the product. It guarantees fit, uniqueness and offers long-term value – this is product to be treasured. It is perhaps the antithesis to fast fashion. Yes, it will cost a bit more, in most cases £25 on top of the garment costs - worthwhile - especially if it helps us to value quality over quantity.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram