The Cashmere Centre Unveils New Bespoke Service – Offering Perfect Fit, Style, and Craftsmanship.

The Cashmere Centre dares to do what the High Street doesn’t and launches a custom-design service - aimed at the often-overlooked mature market in the UK.

We are very customer-focused as a business. We’ve managed customers’ requests before. We realised not everyone can do what we are able to, so we decided to launch a bespoke service for AW23.” — Dale Stillman Managing Director, The Cashmere Centre