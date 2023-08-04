YES Communities Celebrates 2023 Building Futures Scholarship Recipients

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities announced the winning Building Futures scholarship recipients, awarded to community residents and children of YES employees to empower their future careers.

This year, the Building Futures Scholarship Program awarded $37,500 via fifteen $2,500 scholarships as a commitment to improving the lives of residents and team members through education. Recipients were selected based on academic efforts and a demonstrated commitment to service within their communities.



Congratulations to the YES Communities Building Futures Program 2023 recipients:

Toni L. – Canterbury Estates – Ionia, Mich.

Nydia F. – Mission Estates – El Paso, Texas

Amanda G. – Independence Station – Independence, Mo.

Samantha K – Evergreen Village – Sioux City, Iowa

Alexis L. – The Crossing – Knoxville, Tenn.

Alivia M. – Seamist – Corpus Christi, Texas

Stephanie T. – Woodland Estates – Houston, Texas

Gisselle M. – Woodland Estates – Houston, Texas

Angel P. – Woodland Estates – Houston, Texas

Arlo D. – Green Park South – Pelham, Ala.

Kathalina S. – Stony Brook North – Raleigh, N.C.

Matt K. – Country Heritage – Dundee, Mich.

Chloe H. – Oklahoma City, Okla.

Alexandria B. – Fort Wayne, Ind.

Nathaly G. – Denver, Colo.



“We, at YES, are in awe of the incredible potential of the next generation of leaders in our community. It’s an honor to deliver this opportunity and help shape their future paths,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities. “We are thrilled to empower deserving students and foster the growth and development of our community”.

When asked what this scholarship means to her, Chloe H., a 2023 Building Futures scholarship recipient, said “Everything. This is how I will make my way through school without having to work forty-hour weeks. My study time is so important because my education is so important to me.”

For more information on the Building Futures Scholarship Program, or to apply for the 2024 academic year, please visit: https://yescommunities.com/buildingfutures.

About YES Communities

YES Communities is an operator of manufactured housing communities and based in Denver, Colorado. YES has been recognized as the Manufactured Housing Institute's "Community Operator of the Year" from 2009 to 2019. For more information, please visit https://www.yescommunities.com.

Attachments

Vanessa Jasinski YES Communities 1-833-625-0269 media@yescommunities.com