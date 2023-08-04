Anti Drone Market Report, Industry Analysis, Growth Projection, Future Insights 2023-2028

Anti Drone Market

Anti drone systems comprise advanced technologies, such as staring radar, micro-Doppler, and electronically scanned array (ESA).

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Anti Drone Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global anti drone market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global anti drone market size reached US$ 1,241 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,747 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Anti-Drone?

Anti-drone technology, also known as counter-drone technology, refers to systems specifically engineered to detect, intercept, and neutralize or destroy rogue drones. These devices are characterized by their sophisticated mechanisms comprising radar systems, radio frequency (RF) analyzers, jamming equipment, and often times, drone-catching nets. The fundamental objective of these systems is to prevent unauthorized drones from entering high-security areas by identifying them through radar or RF detection, and subsequently either jamming their signals or physically capturing them. This defense mechanism is essential in safeguarding critical infrastructure, sensitive commercial sites, and government buildings from potential threats posed by illegal drones.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the anti-drone industry?

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating use of drones for commercial, recreational, and military purposes. With the rising number of drones in operation, the need for effective counter-drone measures to mitigate unauthorized drone activity, particularly in sensitive and restricted areas is also rising, thereby fueling the market. Additionally, the increase in the adoption of counter-drone technology in defense sectors along with the growing prevalence in drone-related security incidents, are providing an impetus to the market. Furthermore, continual advancements in technology, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are contributing to the market. Apart from this, the emergence of eco-friendly, less intrusive counter-drone measures aligning with the growing trend of environmental sustainability is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd

• Dedrone GmbH

• DeTect Inc.

• Drone Major Limited

• DroneShield Ltd

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Liteye Systems Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Saab AB

• SRC Inc.

• Thales Group

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Anti Drone Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, mitigation type, defense type and end use industry.

Breakup by Mitigation Type:

• Destructive System

• Non-destructive System

Breakup by Defense Type:

• Drone Detection and Disruption Systems

• Drone Detection Systems

Breakup by End Use:

• Military and Defense

• Commercial

• Government

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

