Strengthening life-sciences innovation across Europe: EU-Innovation Network conference, Dublin and online (hybrid), from 21/11/2023 to 21/11/2023

The European Innovation Network (EU-IN) is organising a conference hosted by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) with European incubators and technology transfer offices (TTOs) to power and support the translation of innovative biopharmaceutical and medical technology developments. 

The objectives of the conference are to enable and support early translation of innovation by:

  • Increasing awareness on EU’s scientific and regulatory advice toolbox and EU funding opportunities available to innovative developers;
  • Promoting the support by incubators and TTOs to innovative developers;
  • Identifying innovative developments in priority areas to contribute to the EU, European Medicines Agency and EU regulatory network readiness; 
  • Facilitating dialogue and promoting collaborations between innovative developers, incubators, TTOs, funders and regulators; 
  • Accelerating and strengthening European innovation ecosystems across the EU.

This conference will enable knowledge exchange on disruptive developments and new technologies to enhance regulatory readiness in terms of expertise and regulatory standards.

