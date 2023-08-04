ICYMI: After Signing Commonsense Budget, Governor Josh Shapiro Highlights Historic Investments During TV & Radio Blitz Across the Commonwealth

“I have been focused like a laser beam on getting stuff done for the good people of Pennsylvania – and in this budget, we delivered the largest increase in funding for education for our children, including mental health services and universal free breakfast, so no kid has to learn on an empty stomach, and more resources for economic development and public safety.”

– Governor Josh Shapiro

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, after signing into law a commonsense, bipartisan budget that delivers on his top priorities, Governor Josh Shapiro did interviews with TV stations in all six Pennsylvania-based media markets, highlighting how this budget creates a stronger economy, safer and healthier communities, and better schools all across the Commonwealth.

This morning, the Governor did three radio interviews, speaking directly to Pennsylvanians in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Scranton.

This budget makes historic investments in our children’s education, supports businesses by cutting through “red tape” and speeding up permitting, helps older adults stay in their homes, protects and strengthens communities, and ensures that law enforcement and first responders have the resources they need. Governor Shapiro will continue to discuss the budget’s investments with Pennsylvanians all across the Commonwealth in the days and weeks to come.

See below for key excerpts from Governor Shapiro’s interviews with TV and radio stations across the Commonwealth:

KDKA-AM: Governor Josh Shapiro on budget

ON HISTORIC INVESTMENTS IN EDUCATION, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, AND PUBLIC SAFETY

“I have been focused like a laser beam on getting stuff done for the good people of Pennsylvania. And I think what they care about is, what are you delivering for them? And in this budget, we delivered the largest increase in funding for education for our children, including mental health services and universal free breakfast so no kid has to learn on an empty stomach, more resources for economic development and public safety.”

ON DELIVERING ON CAMPAIGN PROMISES

“Those were the big three things I campaigned on – and I delivered on those promises. The largest tax cut for seniors in Pennsylvania in nearly two decades, and real resources to expand opportunities for things like low tech and apprenticeship programs for young people.”

ON BIPARTISANSHIP

“I worked hard to bring people together to get it done. It was a bipartisan budget, it didn’t raise taxes, and it made critical investments. So we’re really proud of that work and glad we got it done for the good people of Pennsylvania.”

Erie News Now: Gov. Shapiro Signs $45 Billion Budget, Calls it a Win for Pennsylvanians

ON HISTORIC EDUCATION FUNDING

“That increase was an historic increase, meaning more money going to public schools than ever before in Pennsylvania.”

ON UNIVERSAL FREE BREAKFAST FOR PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS

“No child in Erie or anywhere else will have to learn on an empty stomach.”

WBRE/WYOU: Governor Josh Shapiro signs 23-24 state budget

ON BIPARTISANSHIP

“This was a historic budget – it brought Democrats and Republicans together.”

ON HISTORIC INVESTMENTS IN EDUCATION, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, AND MORE

“There is less than 1% of the budget that requires some additional legislation which I expect the House and Senate to get done pretty quickly. They’ve got to come back from their summer recess in order to do that. It’s roughly $400 million or $46 billion budget. So the vast majority of the funding is going out. It’s going to mean good things for our school children, for our seniors and for workers in northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond.”

KDKA-TV: Interview with Governor Shapiro

ON INVESTMENTS FOR UNIVERSAL FREE BREAKFAST FOR STUDENTS AND PUBLIC SAFETY

“[This budget has] more funding for our public schools than ever before and important things for our school children like universal free breakfast, meaning no child in Pittsburgh or anywhere across Pennsylvania will ever have to learn on an empty stomach again. [There is] more investment in economic development than ever before and a real downpayment on public safety for new cadet classes at the state police and much more for police and first responders.”

WPVI: Governor signs Pennsylvania’s main budget

ON HISTORIC INVESTMENTS IN EDUCATION, UNIVERSAL FREE BREAKFAST, AND STUDENTS’ MENTAL HEALTH

“It’s more resources for our schools and smart investments like universal free breakfast and investing in more teachers and investing in our children’s mental health.” […]

“Every one of our 1.7 million children in public schools – including in Philadelphia – will now get universal free breakfast. No child should have to learn on an empty stomach.”

See what Pennsylvanians are watching and hearing from Governor Shapiro about the commonsense budget:

WPVI: Governor signs Pennsylvania’s main budget

KDKA-TV: Interview with Governor Shapiro

WBRE/WYOU: Governor Josh Shapiro signs 23-24 state budget

WHTM: PA Budget Update

Erie News Now: Gov. Shapiro Signs $45 Billion Budget, Calls it a Win for Pennsylvanians

WTAJ: Governor Shapiro on how budget impacts people in Central PA

KDKA-AM: Governor Josh Shapiro on budget

KYW Newsradio: Gov. Shapiro talks Pa. budget, education spending, school vouchers and more

WILK Newsradio: PA Rebate Expansion and the State Budget with Governor Josh Shapiro

###