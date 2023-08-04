Bench warrant issued for Bothell man who filed a falsified insurance claim for scuba gear

July 31, 2023

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Santiago G. Rodriguez, of Bothell, Wash., has been added to Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Most Wanted list after being charged with insurance fraud by the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office.

If you have information that may lead to his arrest, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Rodriguez failed to appear at his arraignment to answer to the charge of false claims or proof. Consequently, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Please be advised, several other agencies also have outstanding warrants for Rodriguez’s arrest.

On March 8, 2021, Rodriguez stated his vehicle had been broken into and that someone had stolen $19,029 worth of scuba diving gear. He filed a claim with Homesite Insurance, where he had purchased a renter’s insurance policy.

Homesite investigated the claim further and found Rodriguez had reported the same scuba diving gear stolen in a prior claim with AGCS Marine Insurance just five months prior and had been paid over $16,000.

Homesite investigators were able to match the receipts from each claim, including the same serial numbers for all the items that were allegedly stolen. After this discovery, Homesite denied Rodriguez’s claim based on fraud and misrepresentation and referred it to CIU, as required by state law.

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators.