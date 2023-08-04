Global Low Density Ammonium Nitrate (LDAN) Market Expected to Reach US$ 3369.5 Million in 2029- QY Research, INC.
Demand from Mining, Industry and Quarrying are the major drivers for the Global Low Density Ammonium Nitrate (LDAN) industry.CASTLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Low Density Ammonium Nitrate (LDAN) market is comprehensive and accurately presented in the report with the help of detailed market information and data, critical findings, error-free statistics, and reliable forecasts. The report digs deep into important aspects of the global Low Density Ammonium Nitrate (LDAN) market, including competition, segmentation, regional expansion, and market dynamics.
Low Density Ammonium Nitrate (LDAN) report published by QYResearch reveals that COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War impacted the market dually in 2022. Global Low Density Ammonium Nitrate (LDAN) market is projected to reach US$ 3369.5 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 2864 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 2.3% during the period of 2023 to 2029.
Global key players of Ammonium Nitrate include EuroChem, CF Industries, Uralchem, Acron and Ostchem Holding, etc. Top five players occupy for a share about 45%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 33%, followed by China and North America. In terms of product, Ammonium Nitrate Solid is the largest segment, with a share over 66%. In terms of application, Industrial Explosive is the largest market, with a share over 56%.
The demand for LDAN is influenced by the growth and activity levels in the mining and construction sectors, as they are the primary consumers of this product. Factors such as infrastructure development, mining projects, and construction activities can significantly impact the LDAN market's growth.
Players can use the report to gain sound understanding of the growth trend of important segments of the global Low Density Ammonium Nitrate (LDAN) market. The report offers separate analysis of product type and application segments of the global Low Density Ammonium Nitrate (LDAN) market. Each segment is studied in great detail to provide a clear and thorough analysis of its market growth, future growth potential, growth rate, growth drivers, and other key factors. The segmental analysis offered in the report will help players to discover rewarding growth pockets of the global Low Density Ammonium Nitrate (LDAN) market and gain a competitive advantage over their opponents.
