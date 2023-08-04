Recyclable Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 46,150 Million by 2032

The global recyclable packaging market size is expected to reach around USD 46,150 million by 2032 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. Europe region contributed more than 41% of revenue share in 2022.

Ottawa, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recyclable packaging market size was valued at USD 28,700 million in 2022, according to Precedence Research. Packaging plays an indispensable role in our daily lives. It serves multiple purposes: product protection, preservation, enhancement, information display, marketing, and facilitating safe transportation. Regrettably, packaging is frequently perceived as waste; disappointingly, it often becomes waste in reality.



Consequently, a crucial aspect of effective packaging design entails minimizing waste generation at the end of its useful life while enabling end-consumers to efficiently utilize both the packaging itself and the products it contains. This consideration involves finding innovative solutions that balance functionality, sustainability, and convenience.

By reducing waste and optimizing usability, packaging designers can contribute to a more sustainable and circular economy where resources are conserved, and waste is minimized. It entails designing packaging that is easy to recycle or compost, utilizing materials with high recycling rates, and incorporating features that promote ease of use and efficient product consumption.

The goal is to create packaging that fulfills its intended functions while minimizing its environmental impact and enhancing the overall user experience. By embracing such principles, businesses can align with sustainability goals, meet consumer expectations for eco-friendly packaging, and contribute to a more environmentally conscious and responsible society.

Recyclable packaging refers to packaging materials that have the potential to be reused or repurposed after undergoing appropriate processing methods. These materials typically include glass, metal, cardboard, paper, and certain types of plastics. Among these options, corrugated cardboard stands out as the most prevalent form of recycled and recyclable packaging.

Recycling these materials involves collecting, sorting, and processing them into new products or packaging materials. For instance, glass and metal can be melted down and reshaped into new containers, while paper and cardboard can be pulped and transformed into fresh packaging materials. Certain types of plastics can also undergo recycling processes to be converted into new plastic products or packaging.

The prominence of corrugated cardboard as a widely recycled packaging material stems from its eco-friendly attributes. Its fibrous composition allows easy recycling, making it a preferred choice for sustainable packaging solutions. Recycling cardboard contributes to the preservation of natural resources, reduction of waste, and minimized environmental impact.

As businesses increasingly prioritize environmental responsibility, using recyclable packaging is crucial in promoting sustainability and meeting consumer expectations for eco-friendly practices. By embracing recyclable packaging, companies can actively contribute to a circular economy by reducing the reliance on virgin materials, minimizing waste, and conserving valuable resources.

Recyclable Packaging Trends Worldwide: Regional Insights and Innovations

Europe has emerged as the largest accounting and budgeting software market, holding the highest revenue share among regional markets. Europe also leads the way in the recyclable packaging market, showcasing a significant revenue share across the region. This indicates the region's strong demand for accounting and budgeting software solutions and environmentally friendly packaging options. According to new proposed rules revealed by the European Commission, all packaging within the EU market will be mandated to be fully recyclable. These regulations aim to address the escalating issue of packaging waste and support the EU's climate and environmental objectives.

The Commission has expressed concerns that without intervention, packaging waste, which already amounts to approximately 180 kg per person per year in Europe, could rise by an additional 19 percent by 2030. Furthermore, plastic packaging waste is projected to increase by 46 percent during the same period. It is worth noting that packaging constitutes 40 percent of plastics and 50 percent of paper used in the EU. These proposed rules highlight the European Commission's commitment to combatting packaging waste and promoting a more sustainable and circular economy.

Current targets (%) By 2025 (%) By 2030 (%) All packaging 55 65 70 Plastic 25 50 55 Wood 15 25 30 Ferrous metals 50 (incl. Al) 70 80 Aluminium 50 60 Glass 60 70 75 Paper and cardboard 60 75 85

According to European Commission, EU member states are mandated, as per the Directive, to establish comprehensive producer responsibility schemes encompassing all packaging by the conclusion of 2024. Additionally, the Directive sets forth explicit recycling targets that must be achieved.

The newly introduced proposals include a target to achieve a 15 percent reduction in packaging waste by 2040 per Member State per capita through the promotion of recycling and reuse. Companies must provide customers with a specific percentage of their products in refillable or reusable packaging to facilitate this objective. Additionally, there will be efforts to introduce standardization of packaging formats and implement clear labelling systems for reusable packaging.

These measures aim to encourage adopting more sustainable packaging practices and foster a circular economy approach. By incentivizing reusable and refillable packaging options, the proposals seek to minimize the environmental impact of packaging waste and promote more efficient use of resources. Introducing standardization and clear labelling further enhances consumer awareness and accessibility to reusable packaging, facilitating their active participation in waste reduction efforts.

The proposed regulations reflect the European Commission's commitment to addressing the challenges of packaging waste while promoting sustainable consumption and production patterns. By establishing specific targets and implementing measures to support reuse and recycling, the Commission aims to foster a more environmentally responsible packaging industry and advance the EU's sustainability goals.

During the projected period, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the market for recyclable packaging. This growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness of the importance of recyclable packaging and the significant growth of the eCommerce sector in the region.

Countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China and Indonesia, have implemented statewide bans on single-use plastics, which have played a pivotal role in expanding the recyclable packaging industry in this region. These regulatory measures have encouraged the adoption of more sustainable packaging alternatives, creating opportunities for recyclable packaging solutions to thrive.

Furthermore, the rising consumer consciousness regarding environmental sustainability and the growing preference for eco-friendly packaging has fuelled the demand for recyclable packaging in Asia.

The combination of these factors, including government regulations and increasing consumer demand, has positioned the Asia-Pacific market as a significant growth opportunity for the recyclable packaging industry.

Consumer preferences regarding sustainable packaging materials vary globally. However, a consensus emerges regarding the least sustainable options. Consumers in select focus countries such as China, Indonesia, and Brazil perceive compostable or recyclable plastics as more sustainable. Conversely, Indian consumers prioritize paper and glass as environmentally friendly alternatives—consumer demand centers around recyclable or compostable plastic films and paper-based packaging. In contrast, due to perceived sustainability drawbacks, there is diminished enthusiasm for recyclable rigid plastics, glass, and metal packaging.

Recycling Solutions: A Comprehensive Analysis of Packaging Material Types

Throughout the projected period, the paper industry is poised to capture the predominant share of revenue within the packaging material segment. The biomass of the woody tissue in trees is made mostly of cellulose, the most abundant organic biomolecule on Earth. Paper is made from cellulose and is therefore a fully renewable raw material. Creating functional and recyclable packaging solutions using paper represents a crucial yet complex endeavour toward achieving a more sustainable future. Since packaging serves as the initial point of contact between businesses and consumers, it plays a pivotal role that significantly influences consumer perceptions and environmental impact. The choice of packaging material reflects your brand's vision and product quality, conveying a powerful message.

Instance, The European Union (EU) has put forth stringent requirements for resource reduction and increased material recycling targets through the EU Circular Economy Package. The objective of the European Commission is to ensure that all packaging within the EU becomes reusable or recyclable in an economically feasible manner by 2030. This commitment aligns with the EU Green Deal and the EU Circular Economy Action Plan, which seek to promote sustainability and foster a more circular approach to resource management. The EU aims to drive significant advancements towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future by setting these ambitious goals.



Trees contain a substantial amount of cellulose, constituting the primary biomass in their woody tissue. Since paper is derived from cellulose, it stands as a completely renewable resource, further emphasizing its environmental appeal. Paper is renowned for its recyclability, contributing to its extensive usage and efficient collection systems. In Europe, the overall recycling rate for paper has already surpassed 80%, demonstrating a remarkable achievement. Depending on its intended application, cellulose fibers derived from recycled paper can be reused for up to 25 cycles, highlighting the longevity and sustainability of the material. Furthermore, paper is inherently biodegradable, enabling it to decompose naturally in water and soil within a relatively short timeframe. This attribute makes paper an ideal solution, particularly when reliable waste collection infrastructure is lacking.

Instance, The California Plastic Waste and Labelling Bills highlight the importance of recycling targets in the state. According to these bills, all disposable packaging and "food service ware" must be fully recyclable or compostable by 2032. This legislative action underscores California's commitment to addressing plastic waste and promoting sustainable packaging practices. By setting clear targets, the state aims to encourage the adoption of environmentally friendly alternatives and contribute to reducing plastic waste in the long term.



Recognizing the environmental significance, numerous governments worldwide are implementing regulations and policies to encourage adopting sustainable packaging practices. By transitioning to paper-based packaging, companies can align with these regulations, mitigating the risk of potential fines or penalties while promoting environmental stewardship. Plants and trees can effectively sequester CO2, functioning as natural carbon sinks essential for their growth. By embracing a circular approach and implementing the recycling of paper packaging, the captured CO2 remains securely stored, preventing its release into the atmosphere. With the surge in consumer demand for sustainable products and packaging materials, companies can proactively cater to this market expectation and achieve a competitive edge by adopting paper-based packaging solutions. This strategic shift aligns with customer preferences and fosters a positive and distinctive brand image that resonates with the target audience. Businesses can attract new customers and fortify their market positioning by effectively differentiating themselves from competitors.

Instance, The Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation has introduced one of the most ambitious directives regarding plastic packaging. According to this initiative, the goal is to ensure that 100% of all packaging in Australia is reusable, recyclable, or compostable by the year 2025. This commitment reflects a significant step towards promoting sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of packaging waste. By striving for complete alignment with the principles of reusability, recyclability, and compostability, the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation aims to drive substantial progress in sustainable packaging practices nationwide.



The inherent versatility of paper packaging enables its application across a diverse spectrum of products and usage scenarios, encompassing food packaging, shipping boxes, and retail bags. Such adaptability renders paper a productive choice for companies seeking to embrace more sustainable packaging alternatives. The escalating demand for paper packaging has engendered an increased focus on sustainable forest management and expansion. Notably, Scandinavian and Central European countries have garnered acclaim for their forestry practices, characterized by a careful balance between forest conservation, biodiversity promotion, and the attainment of substantial yields.

Within the framework of a circular economy, the optimal utilization of resources entails their prolonged utilization while minimizing waste generation through recycling and other innovative approaches. Paper packaging is pivotal in the circular economy paradigm owing to its inherent capacity for reuse, recycling, and composting, all derived from renewable resources. Adhering to responsible consumption and recycling practices for paper packaging culminates in waste reduction and preserving invaluable natural resources. By proactively designing paper packaging with recyclability and compostability in mind, businesses can effectively facilitate streamlined recycling and composting processes.

While the transition to paper packaging may necessitate an initial investment outlay, the long-term rewards are manifold, encompassing heightened consumer demand, enhanced brand image, cost savings, regulatory compliance, and augmented marketing opportunities. Embracing paper packaging epitomizes a strategic investment that aligns with sustainability principles, positioning businesses for enduring success within the dynamic business landscape.

Driving Change through Recyclable Packaging in Food and Beverage

In emerging economies, the burgeoning requirements of the food and beverage sector have played a pivotal role in driving the holistic expansion of the recyclable packaging industry. These developing nations have witnessed a significant surge in consumer demand for food and beverage products, resulting in a corresponding need for efficient and sustainable packaging solutions.

The upward trajectory of the food and beverage market in these regions has unleashed a multitude of opportunities for the recyclable packaging sector. As consumers increasingly prioritize eco-friendly practices, businesses have recognized the importance of adopting sustainable packaging alternatives to meet market demands. This has fuelled the demand for recyclable packaging materials, such as biodegradable plastics, compostable packaging, and renewable materials.

Instance, May 4, 2023, Stora Enso, a Finnish company, has introduced Tambrite Aqua+, a novel packaging board designed for frozen and chilled food packaging. This innovative solution emphasizes ease of recycling, aligning with sustainability objectives in the industry.



The growth potential of the recyclable packaging industry in developing countries cannot be understated. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and changing consumer lifestyles have created a robust market for packaged food and beverages. Consequently, companies operating in these regions must invest in advanced and environmentally conscious packaging solutions that align with global sustainability goals.

Moreover, the environmental benefits of recyclable packaging have garnered attention from consumers and regulatory bodies. Reducing plastic waste, conserving resources, and mitigating ecological impact have become critical considerations for businesses in their pursuit of sustainable growth. By embracing recyclable packaging, companies can demonstrate their commitment to environmental stewardship and enhance their brand image, fostering customer loyalty and attracting environmentally conscious consumers.

Instance, June 9, 2023, Coca-Cola India has successfully launched a ground breaking initiative in Andhra Pradesh by introducing new bottles fabricated entirely from 100% recycled PET plastic material (rPET). This remarkable achievement represents a significant milestone as it signifies the first-ever utilization of 100% recycled PET in food and beverage packaging within the Indian market.



To capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities in the recyclable packaging industry, companies must develop innovative and cost-effective packaging solutions tailored to the specific needs of the food and beverage sector. Collaborations between packaging manufacturers and food producers are crucial in designing packaging that ensures product freshness, durability, and convenience while maintaining sustainable practices.

Moreover, investing in infrastructure and technology to support efficient recycling processes is imperative. This includes establishing recycling facilities, implementing waste management systems, and promoting recycling awareness among consumers. Governments and industry associations play a vital role in creating an enabling environment by providing incentives, policies, and regulations that encourage the adoption of recyclable packaging and facilitate the development of a circular economy.

Comparative Study of Recyclable Packaging: Identifying Industry Trends and Players

Prominent market players are making substantial investments in research and development (R&D) efforts to expand their product portfolios, thereby contributing to the continued growth of the Recyclable Packaging market. These market participants also implement various strategic initiatives to enhance their global presence. Key market developments include introducing new products, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, increased investments, and collaborations with other organizations. To thrive in an increasingly competitive and growing market landscape, competitors in the Recyclable Packaging industry must offer cost-effective solutions that enable expansion and ensure their survival. Consequently, major market players are dedicating significant financial resources to R&D endeavours to extend their product lines, thereby driving further market growth within the recyclable packaging sector.

Major key players in the Recyclable Packaging Market are: Amcor, Tetra Laval, Ardagh, Group SA, Ball Corporation, Elopak AS, Emerald Packaging, PlastiPak Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Uflex Limited, WestRock Company, Be Green Packaging, DS Smith, DuPont, Evergreen Packaging, Mondi, Bemis Company, Graham, International Paper, TIPA Corp, Nampak.

March 22, 2023, Amcor, a renowned global leader in developing and producing sustainable packaging solutions, has announced today. They have entered into a joint research project agreement with Nfinite Nanotechnology Inc. The primary objective of this collaboration is to validate and explore the application of Nfinite's nano-coating technology. The aim is to enhance the performance of both recyclable and compostable packaging solutions. This strategic partnership highlights Amcor's commitment to innovation and sustainability by leveraging advanced technologies to further improve the environmental credentials of its packaging offerings.

April 19, 2023, Tetra Pak, a leading company in the packaging industry, announced significant progress in utilizing recycled content. Using certified recycled polymers, they have extended their packaging solutions to encompass new formats, product categories, and geographical regions. This expansion showcases Tetra Pak's commitment to sustainable packaging by incorporating recycled materials and addressing a broader range of customer needs and market segments.

April 11, 2022, Mondi, a global packaging and paper company, joined forces with Thimonnier, a packaging equipment manufacturer, to collaborate on producing recyclable packaging specifically designed for liquid soap refills. This strategic partnership aims to address sustainability concerns by developing packaging solutions that can be easily recycled, contributing to a circular economy.



Market Segmentation:

By Packaging Material Type

Glass

Paper

Plastic

Tinplate

Wood

Aluminum

Biodegradable plastics

Recycled papers

By Type of Packaging

Paper & cardboard

Bubble wrap

Void fill packing

Pouches & envelopes

By End-User Industry

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



