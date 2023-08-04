Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2030 | DataM Intelligence

The Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 7.9 billion by 2030

New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 4.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 7.9 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The breast cancer diagnostics market is a crucial and rapidly evolving segment of the healthcare industry focused on the early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of breast cancer, one of the most prevalent and life-threatening cancers affecting women worldwide.

With continuous advancements in technology, increased awareness about breast cancer screening, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, the breast cancer diagnostics market is witnessing significant growth and is poised to have a profound impact on breast cancer care and treatment.

Key players operating in the global breast cancer diagnostics market include Smith & Nephew PLC, Molnlycke Health Care Ab, Baxter International Inc, Acelity L.P. Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Ethicon Inc, 3M, Paul Hartmann AG, and Convatec Group.

Key Developments in the Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market

In May 2023, Siemens Healthineers launched the Mammobionic AI system, a new artificial intelligence-powered system that can help to improve the accuracy of mammograms.

In April 2023, Danaher launched the Pathwa Dx breast cancer test, a new liquid biopsy test that can be used to detect breast cancer in women with dense breasts.

In March 2023, Siemens Healthineers acquired Athena Diagnostics for $1.1 billion.





Report Metrics Details CAGR XX% Forecast Period 2023-2030





Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Overview

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer affecting women worldwide, and early detection is crucial for successful treatment and improved patient outcomes. Diagnostic methods for breast cancer include imaging techniques, such as mammography, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which help identify suspicious lesions or abnormalities in breast tissue.

Moreover, biopsies, either through fine-needle aspiration, core needle biopsy, or surgical biopsy, are performed to obtain tissue samples for definitive diagnosis and to determine the cancer's type, grade, and hormone receptor status.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Opportunities

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer globally, coupled with growing awareness about the importance of early detection and screening, is boosting the demand for advanced diagnostic technologies.

Moreover, technological advancements in breast imaging, such as digital mammography, breast tomosynthesis, and molecular breast imaging, offer more accurate and efficient detection of breast abnormalities, fueling market growth.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Dynamics

The rising incidence of breast cancer globally is a major driver of the market. Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women, and its incidence is increasing, not only in developed countries but also in emerging economies. As breast cancer rates continue to climb, the demand for accurate and efficient diagnostic tools becomes increasingly crucial in early detection and improved treatment outcomes.

Moreover, technological advancements in breast cancer diagnosis are significantly contributing to market growth. Medical imaging technologies, such as digital mammography, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and breast tomosynthesis, have undergone substantial improvements, enabling more precise and earlier detection of breast abnormalities.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Geographical Insights

North America held a dominant position in the breast cancer diagnostics market in 2021. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer cases and the rising technological advancements in the region.

