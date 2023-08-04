Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market Size to Surpass USD 4.5 billion by 2031, globally, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6%: TMR Report

Increasing incidence of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, increase in initiatives by public & private organizations to spread cancer awareness, and increased rate of early detection of cancer is driving the acute lymphoblastic leukemia market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global acute lymphoblastic leukemia market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of more than US$ 4.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for acute lymphoblastic leukemia is expected to close at US$ 2.5 billion.



Significant advancements in cancer research, particularly in the understanding of leukemia biology and genetics, have led to the development of targeted therapies and personalized treatment approaches for acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

The demand for innovative and effective therapies for acute lymphoblastic leukemia has driven pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to invest in the research and development of new drugs and treatments, driving the market for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

A rise in the number of product approvals for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia along with robust pipeline products in the early and late phases of clinical trials is expected to propel the global acute lymphoblastic leukemia market size during the forecast period

The overall increase in healthcare expenditure in many countries has allowed for greater access to advanced diagnostics and treatments for acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients, fueling the market demand.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the acute lymphoblastic leukemia market was valued at US$ 2.3 billion

By type, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on treatment, the chemotherapy segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on end-user, the hospital segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The rising incidence of acute lymphoblastic leukemia globally has been a significant driver for the market. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common type of childhood cancer and also affects adults, leading to a growing demand for effective treatment options.



Ongoing research and development efforts have led to advances in acute lymphoblastic leukemia treatment have contributed to improved survival rates, and encouraged more investment in research and development for better therapies.



Increased collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare organizations have facilitated the sharing of knowledge and resources to advance acute lymphoblastic leukemia treatment options.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market - Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the acute lymphoblastic leukemia market during the forecast period. the growth of the market in the region is attributed to increased cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and increased healthcare spending. The United States and Canada is a major markets for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in the region due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of ALL cases, and significant investments in research and development for new therapies and treatment options.

Asia Pacific is another prominent market for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia with increasing cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India. The region's large population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about cancer management have contributed to the market's growth.

Competitive Landscape

The acute lymphoblastic leukemia market is highly consolidated with the presence of few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global acute lymphoblastic leukemia market report:

Amgen, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Erytech Pharma, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Kite Pharma, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Developments in Global Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market

In June 2023 - Amgen announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BLINCYTO ® (blinatumomab) for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients with CD19-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL).



announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients with CD19-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Pfizer, a leading global pharmaceutical company, has been involved in the research and development of new ALL treatments. In recent years, Pfizer has focused on advancing its pipeline of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for various hematologic malignancies, including ALL.



a leading global pharmaceutical company, has been involved in the research and development of new ALL treatments. In recent years, Pfizer has focused on advancing its pipeline of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for various hematologic malignancies, including ALL. Bristol Myers Squibb major player in the market, with a focus on developing innovative oncology therapies. The company's drug, Blincyto (blinatumomab), received approval from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL in both pediatric and adult patients.



Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Market – Key Segments

Type

B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

T-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Treatment

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Bone Marrow Transplant

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy



End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



