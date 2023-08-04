Casey Brown's Dark Horse Invitational Returns to Revelstoke Mountain Resort

REVELSTOKE, British Columbia , Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Properties’ Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Casey Brown have joined forces to bring you the return of Dark Horse Invitational August 22-26, 2023.

Dark Horse, a women's specific freeride mountain biking event, is designed to be inclusive, foster progression, and push limits. Casey Brown will host twenty-one invitation-only riders at this year’s event. Participants will arrive mid-week to ride the course, get comfortable with the lines, and take their riding to the next level. Over four days, athletes will be judged amongst their fellow riders to determine who deserves the Dark Horse title.

Erice van Leuven, winner of the 2022 Dark Horse Award, describes the event as "an experience of a lifetime." She emphasizes the sense of unity and progression among participants, stating, "Witnessing everyone's growth and courage to try new tricks was truly amazing. This event brings together riders of all ages, providing inspiration and mentorship. Casey Brown's vision in creating this event is truly legendary, and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity."

New this year, the event is expanding to include conference sessions for the athletes. The intention of this expansion is to educate participants about what it takes to be a high-performance athlete and foster their growth. The sessions will focus on the importance of health and wellness both on and off the slopes, offering workshops on social media, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and group rides. The lessons will provide helpful tools to ease the transition into the world of pro-riding.

Winner of the 2022 Stay Gold award, Lucy Van Eesteren, highlights the transformative power of Dark Horse. "This event is a life-changing experience for young women in freeride. It fosters inclusivity, unmatched progression, and a supportive community of riders who uplift each other. Dark Horse has become the pinnacle of fun in our season, and we eagerly anticipate its return every year."

The Dark Horse event will also host a Community Night at The Regent Hotel, Friday, August 25, from 6:30 pm – 9.00 pm. The event is open to the public and will feature an interactive panel discussion with the athletes and Casey Brown. Following the panel, guests will have the opportunity to meet the riders, take pictures, and ask their own questions.

The final Big Air Sesh will take place on Saturday, August 26. The course is located off the Bottoms Up hiking trail, a short distance from the village. Spectators are welcome to watch the athletes ride the Dark Horse course, featuring four jumps, an airbag, and mulch jump, from 1.00 pm – 4.00 pm. Following the event, all are welcome to join Casey and the athletes in the Paul Mair Plaza, adjacent to Rockford Bar|Grill, for the awards ceremony at 5.00 pm.

The Dark Horse Invitational is made possible by the generous support of its sponsors - Tourism Revelstoke, CLIF, Thule, Bell Helmets, Marzocchi, Mons Royale, EVOC, SR Suntour, Leatt, Bicycle Broker, and GoPro, who share a commitment to advancing the sport and empowering female athletes.

This year’s official nutrition partner, CLIF, is a proud sponsor of Casey Brown and The Dark Horse Invitational. They have been a part of Casey's Pro MTB journey, satisfying her energy needs one bar at a time. “When I’m riding, I need heaps of energy. The sugars, calories, and carbs that Clif products provide are perfectly balanced so that I can perform at my highest ability.”

Revelstoke Mountain Resort and the Dark Horse Invitational would also like to extend their gratitude to the following local businesses and partners who play an integral role in helping the event evolve and thrive over the years. Thank you to our community sponsors, Alpenglow MediSpa, Dose Coffee, Downie Timber, Mountain Made Fitness, the Regent Hotel, REMAX Revelstoke Realty, Rockford Bar|Grill, Save-On-Foods, Stella Jones, The Sutton Place Hotel, Team Equipment Ltd., The Village Idiot, and Wandering Wheels.

For more information about Casey Brown's Dark Horse Invitational, including the complete schedule, please visit revelstokemountainresort.com/whats-happening/.

ABOUT REVELSTOKE MOUNTAIN RESORT

RMR offers the most vertical in North America at 5,620 ft. of lift-accessed terrain, 3,121 acres of fall line skiing, two high alpine bowls, and 75 named runs - including legendary glades and phenomenal groomers. Across the group of companies that include RMR and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing (STHS), skiers and snowboarders have access to a total of 515,000 acres of terrain. In the summer, RMR is home to The Pipe Mountain Coaster (North America’s very first Brandauer mountain coaster), an expanding network of lift-accessed, enduro-style mountain bike trails, and breathtaking sightseeing via the Revelation Gondola.

For the latest news, you can visit our Website, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27e5540b-51ea-4436-95f7-ee505685f069

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a70ddc00-48ff-4d27-bc3b-6a6d27af9a1d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe9e7e1c-f9fc-4174-8cd2-a6ff99861186

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Media Contact Laura Meggs Communications Manager - Marketing Revelstoke Mountain Resort lmeggs@revelstokemountainresort.com 1.866.373.4754 (ext. 7210)