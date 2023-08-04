Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Size Growth Opportunities Industry Trends and Analysis

Chicago, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market by Component (Hardware and Software), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Application, Platform (Commercial Aviation, Business and General Aviation, and Military Aviation), and Region", Some of the major factors driving this Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Industry include reduction in aircraft weight through EFB incorporation, increase in aircraft deliveries, real-time data sharing through EFBs, and the use of EFBs for helicopters and eVTOL vehicles.

Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Key Market Players

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US),

Honeywell International Inc. (US),

The Boeing Company (US),

Thales Group (France),

Astronautics Corp. of America (US), among others.

Electronic Flight Bag Market Dynamics

Drivers: Reduction in aircraft weight through EFB incorporation

Innovation towards achieving additional weight savings in an aircraft has always been a constant approach of the aviation sector as an airframe made from heavy materials results reduces aircraft efficiency and increases the fuel expenditure of the airline, thereby reducing profit margins. On this note, an aircraft using the conventional paper flight bag adds 18kgs to the aircraft weight, while the same documents and manuals can be accessed digitally on an EFB weighing a maximum of 2.2kg. According to an American Airlines report from 2013, the removal of the kitbag from its entire fleet saved a minimum of 400,000 gallons of fuel annually. Furthermore, an EFB offers additional ease of access to the pilots for accessing a particular document rather than chafing through a bulk of papers in case of any adverse situation, thereby enhancing their response time and agility to respond in unfavorable scenarios. With the global aviation industry setting ambitious goals to improve an average annual fuel efficiency rate of 1.5%, the need for more fuel-efficient aircraft serves as a driver for the growth of the EFB market.

Opportunities: EFBs for helicopters and eVTOL vehicles

EFBs have been highly successful in augmenting the situational awareness of fixed wing aircraft, and manufacturers have begun actively seeking opportunities for the integration of EFBs in rotary wing aircraft. Since the helicopter cockpits have space constraints, an EFB system can help simplify the documentation and operation of helicopters by shaving off the weight of bulky documents that are otherwise required to be carried in a conventional flight bag. EFB systems can also calculate performance figures, thereby reducing the requirement for making manual calculations by the pilots and enhancing their ability to react quickly to an adverse scenario.Moreover, with eVTOLs emerging with the development of the urban air mobility (UAM) concept, the EFBs can function as emergency manuals to the UAM pilot in case something goes wrong. On this note, theeVTOL market is projected to grow to USD 411 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 20.8% driven by developments in the field of electric propulsion technologies.Such developments are envisioned to open up new avenues for customized EFBs.

Challenges: Propensity to failure due to software bugs and the dependency for constant updates

Since EFBs are digital in nature, they are vulnerable to errors in the software and program design and require regular database updates and software revision processes to be carried out by the operators for sustaining high accuracy. This poses a challenge to the growth of the EFB market since the decision to update depends solely on the operator, and failure to do so could lead to malfunctioning of the device and result in accidents. For instance, in April 2015, American Airlines had to ground several aircraft because of technical issues with the app installed on their iPads. The pilots had to uninstall and re-install the updated app to rectify the problem. Such system failures are challenges faced by software developers and program designers of EFBs.

Restraints: High training, initial set-up costs

The introduction of the EFB technology involves training pilots and crew to utilize the full potential of the systems wherein the training is required to reflect the level of functionality and complexity of using the EFB systems. However, the lack of proper training can cause problems in interpreting EFB systems, and an incorrect entry of data pointer can lead to accidents during take-off and landing.

Rise in orders for narrow-body aircraft to drive segment

The demand for domestic air travel has been increasing over the years in countries such as the US, the UK, Australia, and India. With the increase in air travel, the demand for narrow-body aircraft is expected to grow across the world. The A320 neo, Bombardier C-series, next-generation B737, and Embraer aircraft are some of the aircraft considered under the narrow-body aircraft segment. Airbus slowed down production in early 2020; however, in January 2021, it announced plans to ramp up production of single-aisle planes in response to the demand for these aircraft. This segment is projected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 8.2%

