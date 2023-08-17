WealthGen Advisors Announces Richard Rayles as New Director of Operations and Chief Compliance Officer

Richard Rayles, WealthGen Advisors

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WealthGen Advisors, a leading financial advisory firm in Sarasota, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Rayles as its new Director of Operations and Chief Compliance Officer. Richard brings over 16 years of extensive experience in the financial and investment industry, making him an invaluable addition to the WealthGen Advisors team.

Richard Rayles' appointment marks a significant milestone for WealthGen Advisors as the firm continues to expand its offerings and serve its clients with dedication and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard Rayles to the WealthGen Advisors team," said Ken Hargreaves, president of WealthGen Advisors. "His extensive experience and expertise in the financial and investment industry will play a pivotal role in enhancing our operations and ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of service and compliance standards."

Richard will be responsible for overseeing the firm's day-to-day operations, ensuring seamless execution of client services, and enhancing overall operational efficiency. He will be entrusted with leading WealthGen Advisors' culture of compliance, ensuring adherence to industry regulations and best practices.

Before joining WealthGen Advisors, Richard held prominent positions in the financial landscape. He served as a foreign exchange trader in the U.S. and Hong Kong, gaining a global perspective on financial markets and international investment strategies. Richard's experience extends to his time as a fund accountant at BNY Mellon, the world's largest custodian bank, where he honed his fund management and financial reporting skills. Additionally, he demonstrated his expertise in the dynamic fintech sector, leading operations in a successful startup.

Richard holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Central Florida. Besides his accomplished career, Richard cherishes family values and shares a beautiful life with his wife and three daughters in Sarasota, Florida.

About WealthGen Advisors:

WealthGen Advisors is a Sarasota-based, fee-only wealth management firm specializing in concierge-style, complex wealth and estate planning and investment management for high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on long-term financial goals, WealthGen Advisors aims to empower its clients to achieve financial success.