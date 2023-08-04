Company statistics for the 2nd quarter of 2023

MACAU, August 4 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,263 new companies were incorporated in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 339 year-on-year. Number of new companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade and Business Services totalled 455 and 295 respectively. Total value of registered capital of the new companies rose by 16.9% year-on-year to MOP376 million. Meanwhile, companies in dissolution totalled 222 in the second quarter, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP55 million.

In terms of origin of capital, mainland China contributed MOP223 million (59.2% of total) to the capital of newly incorporated companies; capital from the Mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled MOP78 million, of which Zhuhai accounted for 89.3%. Besides, capital from Macao and Hong Kong stood at MOP92 million and MOP26 million respectively. Analysed by combination of shareholders, 774 companies were established solely by Macao shareholders, while 142 were joint ventures between shareholders from Macao and other countries or regions.

Analysed by size of registered capital, there were 873 new companies (69.1% of total) registered with capital under MOP50,000, and the value of capital (MOP23 million) made up 6.0% of the total. Meanwhile, 30 new companies were registered with capital of MOP1 million or over, and the value of capital (MOP292 million) constituted 77.6% of the total.