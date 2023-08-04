Cultural Affairs Bureau continues to provide free bus service to the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards

MACAU, August 4 - In order to facilitate the journey of residents and tourists to the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, the Cultural Affairs Bureau continues to provide the free bus service on Saturdays, Sundays and on public holidays, from 5 August to 31 December. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. With reference to the use of the free bus from June to July and in order to make better use of the resources, the schedule and routes will be adjusted as: buses depart from Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo, Macao, at 2pm and 4pm, return at 7pm; while buses depart from Nova City, Taipa, at 2:30pm, and there is no return trip. People can park their vehicles at the Auto-Silo da Rotunda da Concórdia, located on Estrada de Seac Pai Van and walk to Lai Chi Vun Naval Shipyards. Tariffs for the use of parking spaces for light vehicles are, respectively, six patacas per hour during the day and three patacas per hour during the night. Residents and tourists can take the bus to the nearest stops and then walk to Shipyards, including Coloane Market (15, 21A and 26A), Coloane Village (25, 26, 50 and N3), PSP-2 (15, 21A, 25, 26, 26A, 50 and N3).

The exhibition space in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plot X11 is open daily from 10am to 6pm, while the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X12-X15 are open all day. For more information, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, WeChat official account “IC_Art_Macao”, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, and Xiaohongshu account “Enjoy Macao”.