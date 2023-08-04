Macao Creative Pavilion participates in Cross-Strait (Xiamen) Cultural Industries Fair

MACAU, August 4 - The 14th Cross-Strait (Xiamen) Cultural Industries Fair (CCCIF) will be held from 4 to 7 August 2023. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government has arranged for Macao’s cultural and creative entities to participate in the CCCIF. Through the establishment of the “Macao Creative Pavilion”, the IC endeavours to promote the signature cultural and creative products and services of Macao and facilitate exchanges in the sector between Fujian and Macao.

Hosted by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the National Radio and Television Administration, and the People’s Government of Fujian Province, this year the CCCIF is to be held at the Xiamen International Conference & Exhibition Center from 4 to 7 August. The IC has been organising the participation of Macao’s cultural and creative sector in the CCCIF since 2012. It has set up a “Macao Creative Pavilion” with an area of ​​around 190 square metres in Exhibition Hall C3, bringing together a number of local cultural and creative brands, including Macao’s well-known intellectual property (IP) and products with elements of Macao cultural heritage in the design, so as to promote Macao by creative means. During the event, a promotion session on Macao’s cultural and creative brands will be held in the Pavilion to introduce Macao’s original products and services to the industries and visitors from Mainland China with the aim of raising the visibility of these brands.

The opening ceremony of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” was held today (4 August) and was officiated by Ho Hong Pan, Acting Vice-President of the IC; Fu Qisheng, Deputy Director of the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism; Wei Feng, Deputy Director of the Xiamen Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism; Su Chengwu,First-level researchers of the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Fujian Provincial People’s Government; Leng Xiaolan, Deputy General Manager of Xiamen Culture Media Group; and Deng Xiaolin, Chairman of the Xiamen Cultural Creative Industry Association. Ho Hong Pan, Acting Vice-President of the IC, said in his speech that the establishment of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” aims to present Macao’s cultural image as a creative and diverse city. By capitalising on the influence of the CCCIF, the IC seeks to promote Macao brands to Mainland China and create opportunities for the cultural and creative sector to grow. It is hoped that Fujian and Macao can leverage each other’s cultural advantages, invigorate exchanges in the cultural and creative sector between the two regions, and thus take cultural co-operation to the next level.

The participating cultural and creative exhibitors from Macao in this year’s CCCIF include: the Macau Talent Academy Association, Macau Public Culture Promotion Association, Macao Cultural and Creative Industries Promotive Association, Fuhong Society of Macau, Macau Animation, Comic and Toy Artistic and Cultural Exchanges Promote Association, Macau International Cultural and Creative Industry Association, Macao Traditional Culture (Art) Exchange Association, and Macau Comickers Association.