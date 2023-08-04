UM organises health sciences summer camp for outstanding mainland students

MACAU, August 4 - The University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) organised the Health Sciences Summer Camp for Outstanding Students of Mainland Universities 2023. The summer camp aimed to enhance students’ knowledge and interest in health sciences, and enable them to experience Macao’s culture and UM’s research environment, thus broadening their horizons of research.

The summer camp featured a string of activities, including lectures by UM professors in fields such as precision oncology, stem cells and development, neuroscience, biomedical imaging, nanomaterials, and so on. A total of 79 outstanding undergraduate students and professors from Zhejiang University, Jilin University, Sichuan University, and Northwestern Polytechnical University joined the summer camp. At the opening ceremony, Chuxia Deng, dean of the FHS, encouraged the students to stay passionate and curious about science and keep exploring in order to address the challenges facing the society. Xu Renhe, associate dean of the FHS, expressed hope that the summer camp could help promote research collaboration and academic exchange between universities in Macao and the mainland.

The participating teachers and students of the summer camp spoke highly of UM. According to Prof Chen Ye at Zhejiang University and Prof Shan Yaming at Jilin University, the summer camp created an excellent platform for academic interaction and exchange between students of Macao and the mainland, and strengthened cooperation and connection between mainland universities and UM. Zhang Shaowen, a student at Zhejiang University, said that UM has advanced research facilities and academic standing, adding that he was inspired by engaging with UM professors. Liu Xiaoxi, a student at Jilin University, noted that the summer camp not only deepened participants’ understanding of Macao’s economy, culture, and education but also allowed them to learn about the international education setup of UM, which strengthened his determination to pursue postgraduate studies at the university. You Chang, a student at Sichuan University, remarked that the summer camp enabled participants to experience Macao’s unique blend of Chinese and Western cultures, adding that the visit to the state key laboratories, frontiers science centre, and core facilities was an eye-opening experience for the students.

In addition to attending lectures, the students had the opportunity to exchange ideas with professors and their research teams. They also visited the state key laboratories of UM, frontiers science centre, core facilities of the FHS, library, residential college, and sports complex, as well as the world heritage sites in Macao. Through the visits, they learnt more about the history, academic achievements, learning environment, and research results of the university, and explored the profound history and culture of Macao.