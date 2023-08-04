Delegation from the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund Visits MPU to Promote Innovative Research Cooperation

MACAU, August 4 - To strengthen the promotion of collaborative development in innovative scientific and technological research, the delegation led by Cheang Kun Wai, the Acting President of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT), visited Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) on July 27 and was warmly received by MPU Rector Im Sio Kei. The two sides held friendly discussions on talent cultivation, technology innovation, and industry-university-research matching projects.

During the meeting, Im Sio Kei introduced the latest scientific research developments of MPU and its diversified education system for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students. MPU attaches great importance to innovative scientific research and has progressively launched a series of new postgraduate programmes related to science and technology, such as Computer Applied Technology, Artificial Intelligence driven Drug Discovery, Big Data and Internet of Things, while continuing to enhance the strengths of MPU’s current disciplines and foster high-level scientific research output. In addition, MPU expressed its gratitude for the support of FDCT and hopes to deepen the cooperation between the two sides in the future, contributing to the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, promoting the “1+4” economic diversification of Macao and the interdisciplinary research collaboration in the Greater Bay Area.

Cheang Kun Wai recognised the academic and scientific research achievements of MPU, and praised the University for its rapid development with continuous expansion of the postgraduate programmes and improvement of scientific research level in recent years. He also invited MPU to participate in the “Science and Technology Week 2023 and Exhibition of Achievements in Science and Technology Innovation” to showcase MPU’s excellent scientific research achievements, creating opportunities for exchange and cooperation, and promoting industry-university-research collaboration. FDCT and MPU exchanged views on industry-university-research matching projects and explored the future development direction of Macao’s scientific and technology industry. Both sides look forward to enhance cooperation and contribute to the high-tech industry in Macau.

Participants included Che Wai Meng, Senior Manager, Ao Hio Man, Senior Officer, and Leong Wai Lon, Officer, from the Project Transformation and Support Department of FDCT; Lam Chan Tong, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences, Tong Hoi Yee, Coordinator of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence Driven Drug Discovery, and Hau Veng San, Head of Pedagogic and Research Affairs Office, from MPU.