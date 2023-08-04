Submit Release
Supervisor appointed for the Municipality of Lakeland Ridges

CANADA, August 4 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Michael Blaney has been appointed supervisor for the Municipality of Lakeland Ridges. The municipality is comprised of the former villages of Canterbury and Meductic, and some neighbouring unincorporated areas. The appointment under the Control of Municipalities Act was initiated on July 28.

Blaney will be responsible for the administration of the village ensuring the continuation of day-to-day operations. He takes on the role normally exercised by council. He will remain in place until the village is no longer subject to Part V of the Control of Municipalities Act.

Blaney is the former mayor of Gagetown and the former chair of the Capital Region Service Commission and brings extensive local governance experience to this role.

 

