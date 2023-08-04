Opportunity to join the EaP Civil Society Forum team in Brussels

The Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum is looking for an Advocacy and EaP Index trainee to start on Monday, 18 September 2023 (or earlier) and work in the team of the EaP CSF Secretariat in Brussels for 8 months.

The selected trainee will provide support to the Secretariat on policy and advocacy, regranting and project management mostly in relation to the flagship project of the Forum, the EaP Index.

The candidate should have a good understanding of the workings of the EU and the Eastern Partnership, and civil society involvement in the EaP, be a recent graduate in European Studies, International Relations, Political Science, or other related field, and have an advanced command of English; a knowledge of any other language from the EaP region, notably Russian, is an advantage.

The deadline for applications is 20 August.

Find out more

Press release