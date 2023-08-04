Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,881 in the last 365 days.

EUAM organises Spanish study visit on firearms control for Ukrainian police

The EU Advisory Mission for Civilian Security Sector Reform Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) has organised a study visit to Spain for six officers of the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) to exchange best practices and share experiences on firearms control and countering firearms trafficking.

The visit was organised jointly with the Spanish Guardia Civil, Europol, and the European Multidisciplinary Platform against Criminal Threats (EMPACT).

The exchanges of information included the functioning of firearms registers, criminal intelligence and prosecution of firearms-related cases.

Special attention was given to the potential establishment of a National Firearms Focal Point (NFFP) in Ukraine, recommended by the EU Council.

The NFFP is considered a key instrument for developing a comprehensive intelligence picture by producing reports and assessments on firearms trafficking, which aids investigations and operations targeting firearms crime.

Bringing Ukrainian national legislation in line with the EU Directive on control of the acquisition and possession of weapons was also in the agenda of the study visit.

The Mission will continue to support Ukrainian institutions in the development of a legislative framework on firearms that meets EU standards, the creation of the NFFP, and training activities for NPU officers.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EUAM organises Spanish study visit on firearms control for Ukrainian police

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more