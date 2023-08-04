Training in car search skills for Moldovan and Ukrainian Customs Officers 

From 25 July to 01 August 2023, the EU Border Assistance Mission to Moldova and Ukraine (EUBAM) organised car search training sessions for 30 Moldovan and 25 Ukrainian Customs Officers.

EUBAM conducted four sessions, one at Criva, one at the Mohyliv-Podilskyi Border Crossing Points and two at the Customs Control Zone Otaci.

The training covered European best practices for selecting a vehicle for risk-based control. It also included different car search techniques and methods, current trends, and several indicators to figure out relevant cars for in-depth control.

The training will make it more difficult for criminals to cross the Moldovan Border Crossing Points with prohibited or restricted items.

