UPDATE*** Headquarters / Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash / Enabling Consumption by Minors Death Resulting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2003514

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein & Detective Sergeant Angela Baker

STATION: Headquarters - Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: June 18, 2023, at approximately 0445 hours

STREET: Water Tower Road

TOWN: Berkshire

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 105

WEATHER: Overcast, light rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Carson Smith

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage consistent with a rollover

INJURIES: Fatal injuries

HOSPITAL: None

ACCUSED: Jon Schurger

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans City, VT

VIOLATION: Sale or furnishing to minors; enabling consumption by minors causing death or serious bodily injury.

ACCUSED: Dylon Smith

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATIONS: Accessory aiding in the commission of a felony.

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

***Update #1, August 4, 2023***

The Vermont State Police has completed its criminal investigation into the events that took place prior to the motor vehicle crash which occurred on Water Tower Road in the Town of Berkshire involving Carson Smith (16) of Berkshire. As a result of this investigation, it was discovered Carson Smith along with several other juveniles attended an underage drinking party on Berry Road in the town of Richford. Witness statements and video footage has shown Jon Schurger (22) purchased the alcohol for the party from a retail establishment in Enosburgh and was aided by Dylon Smith (22), who was also present. The party later continued at the River Walk in Montgomery. It should be noted that Carson and Dylon were not related.

Evidence from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has shown that Carson Smith was intoxicated and may have been impaired by a substance other than alcohol. Alcohol, drugs and speed are all believed to be contributing factors in this crash.

Schurger and Smith were taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, and transported to the St. Albans Field Station for processing. Schurger is being charged with Title 7 V.S.A. 658 “Sale or furnishing to minors; enabling consumption by minors causing death or serious bodily injury.” Smith received a citation for Title 13 V.S.A. 3 “Accessory aiding in the commission of a felony.” The arraignment for both individuals is currently scheduled for Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:30 am. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division and made public following the arraignment.

Detectives with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, troopers within the Field Force Division, and members of the Vermont Department of Liquor Control all assisted in this investigation. The Vermont State Police wishes to thank the public for their assistance in the matter.

***Initial News Release, June 18, 2023***

On June 18, 2023, at approximately 0445 hours, members of the Vermont State Police St Albans Field Station were dispatched to a single-car crash on Water Tower Road in the Town of Berkshire. Upon the arrival of first responders, a white Toyota Tundra was located off the southbound shoulder of the roadway. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Carson Smith (16) of Berkshire, VT.

A preliminary investigation has shown Smith was traveling north on Water Tower and was navigating a slight hilltop. After cresting the hilltop the operator began losing control and he attempted to correct the steering input, but instead overcorrected. As a result of this, the vehicle began traveling nearly broadside, departed the roadway and overturned several times. While overturning the operator became ejected.

Members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assist in the investigation along with the Berkshire Fire Department and Enosburgh Rescue. This motor vehicle crash is still under investigation. Anyone that had recent contact with Smith is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

No additional information is available at this time.