MDC offering free hunting skills classes during August in the Kansas City area

Kansas City, Mo. – The autumn hunting seasons are approaching, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering free classes during August in the Kansas City area that can help newcomers and experienced hunters be successful. Preparation, practice, and scouting for good wildlife habitat are all key to hunting success. MDC experts will cover several aspects about hunting with firearms or archery equipment.

MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs will offer a class in using blinds and tree stands for deer and turkey hunting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12. This class will cover how to set up blinds and how to safely use tree stand systems that require climbing ladders. After classroom instruction, participants will head outdoors to try out blinds and tree stands. This class is for participants ages 12 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mA.

MDC's Lake City Shooting Range near Blue Springs will offer a Deer Hunting Basics class from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Instructors will discuss all aspects of deer hunting including firearm and ammunition selection, sighting in a rifle, scouting habitat, and methods of hunting. Participants can also bring their own rifle and ammunition for target practice on the range, or they can try out rifles and ammunition provided by MDC. This class is open to participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4md.

An Effective Wingshooting for the Hunter class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the University of Central Missouri shooting range in Warrensburg. This class covers basic shotgun shooting skills when hunting upland game or waterfowl. There is also an emphasis on effective use of non-toxic shot. This class is open to participants ages 16 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4W8.

MDC's Parma Woods Shooting Range near Parkville will offer a Rifle Shooting for the Hunter class from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. This class will cover rifle safety, shooting fundamentals, maintenance, and storage. Participants will do some bench rest target shooting on the range with help from instructors. The instructors will then cover some of the hunting situations that rifle hunters might encounter in the field. Participants will need to bring their own rifle and ammunition. This class is for participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mP.

The Parma Woods Shooting Range will offer an Intro to Crossbows class from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. Crossbows are an increasingly popular archery method for hunting deer and other wild game. This class will cover equipment and shooting fundamentals. Participants will get a chance to target shoot with a crossbow. MDC will provide the equipment. This class is for participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mW.

Missouri offers a wide array of hunting opportunities, thanks to diverse habitats for wildlife such as forests, woodlands, grasslands, and wetlands. Hunting puts food on the table and brings families and friends together for shared adventures afield. MDC conservation areas provide places to go hunting. For more information about hunting in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mm.