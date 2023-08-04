MDC offering free fishing classes in August in the Kansas City area

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free classes during August in the Kansas City area that teach basic fishing skills as well as specialized methods for catching catfish. At these classes, instructors will mix instruction with time helping participants go fishing. MDC will provide all necessary equipment and bait.

MDC will offer Discover Nature — Fishing lesson one and lesson two from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. The instructor will discuss fishing tackle, methods, and demonstrate techniques such as casting bait will a rod and reel. Then participants will go fishing at the center’s education pond with help from MDC staff and volunteers. This class is suitable for individuals and families ages 7 and older. Children ages 7 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants do not need a fishing permit. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4me.

MDC will offer Discover Nature — Fishing lessons three and four from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Platte Falls Conservation Area east of Platte City. Instructors will demonstrate more advanced fishing techniques, such as using artificial fishing lures, and go into more detail about fish ecology and habits. Participants must already have taken lesson one and two. The class is open to ages 7 and older, but children 7 to 15 must be accompanied by an adult. A fishing permit is not required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Pv.

A Learn to Catch Catfish on Rod and Reel class will be offered from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the education pond at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center. Participants will learn how to fish for catfish. At the session’s conclusion, there will be a demonstration on how to clean catfish to prepare for cooking. This class is open to participants ages 8 and older. Those 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mn.

A Family Fishing event will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center education pond. Instructor John Rittel will demonstrate basic tackle handling and fishing techniques, then participants will go fishing with assistance. All tackle and bait are provided. A fishing permit is not required. Children will be entered in a drawing at the end of summer for a new fishing pole and tackle box. This event is open to all ages. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4mh.

MDC will offer Discover Nature — Fishing lessons 3 and 4 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center education pond. These lessons give participants the knowledge to go fishing and catch fish with confidence. A fishing permit is not required. For ages 7 and older, while those under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4m7.

Missouri offers a wide variety of fishing opportunities, including public ponds and lakes in urban communities. For more information about fishing, and for places to go near you, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9N.