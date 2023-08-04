DeGen Medical and MRIguidance Collaborate to Transform Surgical Care

Florence, SC, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeGen Medical, a patient-centric medical device development company specializing in complex spinal disorders, has joined forces with MRIguidance, a leading innovator in radiation-free medical imaging technology. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize surgical care through cutting-edge technologies.

Driven by a commitment to improving patient quality of life, DeGen Medical focuses on innovative solutions for complex spinal disorders. The company's world-class implants and intuitively designed instrumentation are designed to alleviate pain and enhance surgical outcomes. Augmented reality patient education further empowers surgeons in surgical planning and precision, helping to ensure improved patient satisfaction.

MRIguidance's revolutionary BoneMRI (synthetic CT) software eliminates radiation exposure, providing detailed 3D anatomical reconstructions directly from only one MRI exam. This could potentially be beneficial for adolescent patients, offering a safer diagnostic experience.

Together, DeGen Medical and MRIguidance are reshaping surgical care. By integrating 3D patient-specific implants, PurI-Ti technology, and augmented reality with radiation-free BoneMRI (synthetic CT) sofware, they aim to set new standards in surgical planning, implant selection, and postoperative care.

This strategic partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and patient-centric care. DeGen Medical and MRIguidance are revolutionizing surgical medicine, offering the potential for unparalleled precision, improved patient outcomes, and a higher quality of life for patients worldwide.

Rik Jacobs, the CEO of MRIguidance, says that he is excited to partner with DeGen Medical in order to bring the solutions from both companies to the US market with the purpose to optimize surgical workflows driven by innovations. DeGen Medical’s CEO, Craig Black, says he is excited about the US strategic partnership with MRIguidance and all the potential technological advancements.

About DeGen Medical: DeGen Medical is a patient-centric medical device development company specializing in complex spinal disorders. Their focus is on improving patient quality of life through innovative implants and intuitively designed instrumentation.

About MRIguidance: MRIguidance is a medical imaging software company that develops and markets BoneMRI, the world’s first imaging technique that visualizes both bone and soft-tissue from one imaging exam without the use of harmful ionizing radiation.

Attachments

Jessica McCracken DeGen Medical, Inc. 877-240-7838 customerservice@degenmedical.com MRIguidance MRIguidance +31(0)6 - 817 417 11 communications@mriguidance.com