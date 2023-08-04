Safety Relays Market is estimated to reach a market size of US$880.689 million by 2028
The safety relays market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% to reach US$880.689 million in 2028 from US$544.814 million in 2021.
The safety relays market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% to reach US$880.689 million in 2028 from US$544.814 million in 2021.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Safety Relays Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$880.689 million by 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
The prime factors propelling the market growth of the safety relays market are the increasing emphasis on industrial safety regulations, increasing adoption of industrial automation and robotics applications, rising demand for reliable machinery protection, and the need to prevent accidents and ensure worker safety in various industries.
Safety relays are specialized devices used in industrial settings to monitor and control safety-critical processes and equipment. They are designed to detect potentially hazardous conditions, such as excessive temperature, electrical faults, or mechanical failures, and quickly intervene to ensure the safety of workers and equipment. Safety relays play a crucial role in preventing accidents and minimizing risks by interrupting the operation of machinery or initiating protective measures when predetermined safety thresholds are breached, thus safeguarding personnel and maintaining operational integrity in various industries.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in May 2023, OMRON launched the G2RV-ST, a compact and durable 6mm electromechanical relay designed for industrial applications. It offers easy installation, testing features, and fall protection. Ideal for small loads in various industries, it ensures reliability and efficient performance. The G2RV-ST is an excellent choice for compact, high-performance applications in various industries, such as wind turbines, packaging machines, and PLC interfaces.
Access sample report or view details:
https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/safety-relays-market
Based on relay configuration the market is divided into single-channel relays and dual-channel devices. Among these dual channel device is experiencing significant growth in the safety relay market. These dual-channel safety relays provide an added layer of redundancy and reliability by employing two separate channels that work independently. This configuration ensures that even if one channel experiences a failure or malfunction, the other channel continues to monitor and respond to safety conditions, thereby enhancing overall system integrity. This increased reliability and fail-safe mechanism offered by dual channel devices have led to their growing adoption; especially in applications where safety is paramount, contributing to the notable expansion of this segment within the safety relay market.
Based on application the market is divided into light curtains, magnetic relays, safety mats, emergency stop buttons, and others. Among these segments, the application of safety relays in light curtains is experiencing significant growth. Light curtains are widely employed for perimeter guarding and access control, ensuring that personnel are not in dangerous zones when machinery is in operation. The growing emphasis on worker safety and the need for precise and non-intrusive detection methods have driven the adoption of light curtains in various industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and automotive. As a result, the demand for safety relays integrated with light curtains has surged, contributing to the substantial growth observed in this segment of the safety relay market.
Based on end-users the market is divided into transportation, construction, chemical, power, and others. Among these segments, the construction sector is experiencing significant growth in the safety relay market. The construction industry is characterized by its dynamic and diverse work environments, involving a wide range of heavy machinery and equipment. Ensuring the safety of workers and preventing accidents are paramount concerns in construction. As a result, the adoption of safety relays in construction machinery and equipment has increased substantially. The integration of safety relays with construction equipment helps monitor crucial parameters, detect malfunctions, and trigger safety measures to prevent accidents and injuries. This heightened focus on safety and the regulatory emphasis on worker protection have contributed to the notable growth of the safety relay market within the construction segment.
Based on Geography, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market share of the safety relays market. Within the Asia-Pacific region, China and India stand out as the dominant markets for industrial safety relays driven by the remarkable growth observed in their construction, automotive, and energy sectors. In both countries, safety relays play a vital role in ensuring safety within these industries by preventing accidents and enhancing equipment protection. The growth of construction projects, expanding automotive industries, and the focus on energy efficiency are driving the demand for safety relays in both nations. These safety components contribute significantly to maintaining worker safety, equipment integrity, and regulatory compliance in these fast-growing sectors.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the safety relay market, that have been covered are Siemens, ABB, Rockwell Automation Inc, Schneider Electric, SICK AG, Panasonic Corporation, Phoenix Contact, OMRON Corporation, and Pilz GmbH & Co KG.
These analytics report segments the safety relay market on the following basis:
• By Relay Configuration
o Single Channel Relays
o Dual Channel Devices
• By Application
o Light Curtains
o Magnetic Relays
o Safety Mats
o Emergency Stop Buttons
o Others
• By End-User Industry
o Transportation
o Construction
o Chemical
o Power
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Explore More Reports:
• Solid State Relay Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/solid-state-relay-market
• Protective Relay Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/protective-relay-market
• Electromechanical Relay Market:https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/electromechanical-relays-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn