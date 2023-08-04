Submit Release
News Search

There were 173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,435 in the last 365 days.

Microdisplays Market is anticipated to reach US$10.245 billion in 2028

ksi logo

The microdisplay market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.12% over the forecast period to reach US$10.245 billion in 2028.

The microdisplay market was valued at US$2.134 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.12% over the forecast period to reach US$10.245 billion in 2028.”
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Microdisplays Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.12% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$10.245 billion by 2028.

The growing applicability of microdisplays in smartphone displays, smartwatches, and smart bands coupled with the continuous advancements and adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets are major contributors to the microdisplays market's expansion on a global scale.
A microdisplay is a highly miniaturized display featuring a screen size smaller than two inches diagonally. Constructed from CMOS chips, these tiny displays necessitate the use of magnifying optics for viewing and their compact size makes them ideal for applications where screen space is limited, such as head-mounted displays and digital cameras. Furthermore, microdisplays are extensively employed in rear-projection TVs and data projectors due to their small footprint and high-resolution capabilities.

The microdisplays market is currently experiencing a wave of collaborations and acquisitions. For example, in May 2023, Samsung Display acquired eMagin, a US-based OLED microdisplay manufacturer. This strategic move aims to enhance Samsung Display's capabilities in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) devices development.

Access sample report or view details:
https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/microdisplays-market

The microdisplay market based on technologies is categorized into Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS), and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED). These segments represent the diverse range of technologies employed in microdisplay production, each offering unique benefits and finding applications across various industries.

The microdisplay market, based on applications is primarily categorized into Near-To-Eye (NTE) devices and projection systems. Each segment represents a different use-case scenario for microdisplays, showcasing the technology's wide-ranging utility in diverse settings and applications.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the microdisplay market, due to the continuous influx of product launches, collaborations, and facility establishments by major players within the region. For instance, in August 2023, Samsung broadened its offerings in India by introducing a new micro-LED display featuring a sleek design and a 110-inch screen size. The display launch marks the company's latest addition to its diverse product portfolio in the region. For instance, in June 2022, Jade Bird Display undertook the construction of a microdisplay production line in Hefei, China. The project comes with a significant investment of USD 92 million.

As part of the competitive intelligence section of the study, the major players operating in the microdisplay market have been covered and analyzed. These include Jasper Display Corp., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Himax Technologies, Inc, Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., AU Optronics Corporation, eMagin Inc, Kopin Corporation, MicroOLED, Syndiant, RAONTECH, and Yunnan OLiGHTEK Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. among others.

These analytics report segments the microdisplay market as follows:

• By Technology

o LCD
o DLP
o LCOS
o OLED

• By Application

o Near-to-Eye (NTE)
o Projections

• By Industry

o Consumer Electronics
o Healthcare
o Automotive
o Aerospace & Defense
o Others

• By Geography

o North America

• United States
• Canada
• Mexico

o South America

• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others

o Europe

• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Italy
• Others

o Middle East and Africa

• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others

o Asia Pacific

• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others

Explore More Reports:

• Flexible Display Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/flexible-display-market

• Embedded Display Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/embedded-display-market

• Foldable Display Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/foldable-display-market

Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
+1 850-250-1698
info@knowledge-sourcing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Microdisplays Market is anticipated to reach US$10.245 billion in 2028

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more