Crimson Ascension: Blood Market Set to Surge from $7.2 Billion in 2020 to $10.3 Billion by 2027 at a 4.5% CAGR

Blood Market Set to Surge $10.3 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The dynamic landscape of the blood market paints a captivating picture of growth and significance. With a remarkable ascent from $7.2 billion in 2020 to an anticipated zenith of $10.3 billion by 2027, the sector is orchestrating a symphony of progress with a harmonious CAGR of 4.5%.

Blood, the life-sustaining elixir coursing through our veins, orchestrates a grand orchestra within our bodies, ensuring the harmonious operation of our vital organs. Yet, the dark clouds of chronic medical ailments loom, casting shadows that eclipse the vitality of red blood cells. Maladies like leukemia, cancer, and the twilight realm of end-stage renal disorders cast their ominous veil, compelling the need for the transcendent act of blood transfusion.

In the theatre of trauma, where injuries script tales of blood loss, the narrative unfolds to reveal the urgent demand for this crimson currency. Each drop a testament to the fragility of existence, blood transfusions emerge as the healing sonnet to mend the ruptures life inflicts. Even the grand operas of surgical interventions, while masterfully choreographed, still demand an offering of blood on the stage of the operating room.

Here, the crescendo of demand has ignited a constellation of need for whole blood, plasma, and their celestial components. A dance of science and compassion plays out, guided by the hands of key players like Haemonetics Corporation and Grifols, SA. They provide the arcane systems that orchestrate the symphony of blood collection, a ballet of tubes and vials intertwining with the rhythm of life.

But the tale doesn't end there. The harvested life-force embarks on a journey through the tapestry of screening and testing, a voyage where its secrets are unveiled. The Procleix Tigris System, a technological marvel crafted by Grifols, SA, emerges as the sentinel, scrutinizing the blood for unseen foes. It's a sentinel that guards against the specters of disease, a digital paladin in the battle for health.

And the alchemy doesn't halt at hardware alone. Reagents, the unsung sorcerers of the laboratory, join the symphony. They partner with the systems, imbuing them with the power to reveal the truths hidden within the blood's depths. Each reagent a whisperer of results, translating the arcane language of molecules into knowledge that guides medical odysseys.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2297

Key Market Players

1. 𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐎 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 (𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐎 𝐁𝐂𝐓

2. 𝐆𝐑𝐈𝐅𝐎𝐋𝐒 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐀

3. 𝐁𝐈𝐎-𝐑𝐀𝐃 𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒

4. 𝐀𝐁𝐁𝐎𝐓𝐓 𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒

5. 𝐅. 𝐇𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐍-𝐋𝐀 𝐑𝐎𝐂𝐇𝐄 𝐋𝐓𝐃.

6. 𝐂𝐒𝐋 𝐋𝐈𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃 (𝐂𝐒𝐋 𝐁𝐄𝐇𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐆)

7. 𝐇𝐀𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

8. 𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐊 & 𝐂𝐎.

9. 𝐍𝐎𝐕𝐎 𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐊 𝐀/𝐒

10. 𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐎 𝐂𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐃𝐈𝐀𝐆𝐍𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐒

𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Product Categories:

1. Whole Blood Collection and Processing:

• Whole Blood Collection and Processing Systems: These intricate orchestrators of life harness cutting-edge technology to gather and manage the vital essence that courses through us. From Haemonetics Corporation to Grifols, SA, the industry leaders conduct a symphony of collection.

• Whole Blood Collection and Processing Consumables: The unsung heroes that facilitate the dance between blood and receptacle, these consumables ensure a seamless and hygienic passage for the crimson fluid. Tubes, bags, and vials harmonize to capture life's elixir.

2. Source Plasma Collection:

• Source Plasma Collection Systems: A realm of specialized collection, these systems cater to the unique needs of plasma, the liquid gold of the blood. Crafted with precision, these systems extract the vital component that holds the secrets of immunity and clotting.

• Source Plasma Collection Consumables: In this intricate ballet of plasma harvest, consumables emerge as the quiet choreographers, ensuring every droplet is captured efficiently and with care.

3. Blood Typing Products:

• Blood Typing Systems: The symphony of compatibility finds its conductor in blood typing systems. They decipher the genetic score inscribed in each drop, guiding medical practitioners in transfusion orchestration.

• Blood Typing Reagents: The harmonies of blood types echo through reagents, as they bring to light the invisible notes of A, B, AB, and O, ensuring every transfusion is a serenade of safety.

4. Blood Screening Products:

• Blood Screening Systems: A sentinel against hidden foes, these systems stand as the first line of defense against pathogens. Procleix Tigris System by Grifols, SA, stands as a technological citadel, detecting the whispers of diseases within the blood's symphony.

• Blood Screening Reagents: The truth-seekers of the laboratory, these reagents partner with screening systems, revealing the secrets encoded within the blood. They transform biological whispers into actionable insights.

End Users:

1. Blood and Blood Component Bank:

• Guardians of the crimson treasury, these institutions stand as reservoirs of life. They safeguard the donations, ensuring that each drop is ready to serve as a lifeline in times of need.

2. Diagnostic Laboratories:

• Within the walls of diagnostic laboratories, the mysteries of blood are unveiled. Technicians, armed with advanced tools, decipher the tales that blood tells, diagnosing ailments and guiding treatment.

3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers:

• Here, the urgency of surgery converges with the flow of blood. Ambulatory surgical centers stand as arenas where the demand for blood transcends mere numbers, becoming a vital fluid in the symphony of healing.

4. Hospitals:

• Hospitals serve as the epicenter of medical orchestration. From emergency rooms to surgical theaters, blood courses through the veins of healing, ensuring that the operas of medical intervention unfold seamlessly.

5. Others:

• Beyond the spotlight, there exists a realm of varied end users. Research institutions, specialized clinics, and healthcare facilities contribute their unique notes to the grand symphony, enriching the healthcare narrative.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blood-market/purchase-options

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

VR in Healthcare Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vr-in-healthcare-market-A06193

Remote Patient Monitoring Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/remote-patient-monitoring-market