Automotive Camera Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Camera Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive camera market. As per TBRC’s automotive camera market forecast, the automotive camera market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.92 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.0% through the forecast period.

An increase in the number of road fatalities is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive camera market share. Major players in the automotive camera market include Continental Automotive, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Valeo, Aptiv, Magna International, Mobileye N.V., Omnivision, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Ficosa International SA, Basler AG, Autoliv.

Automotive Camera Market Segmentation

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

2) By View Type: Single View System, Multi Camera System

3) By Technology: Digital Cameras, Infrared Cameras, Thermal Cameras

4) By Application: ParkAssist, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

This type of camera refers to a camera that is used to capture high-quality video and images to increase visibility and ensure driver safety. These cameras are often implanted with cutting-edge computer vision algorithms for true machine vision systems, which can delay the vital data needed for driver assistance. These cameras help the driver with easy parking, better performance, and quality to support customers for safer and more comfortable driving.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Camera Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

