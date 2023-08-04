VenHub, a Pioneer in Retail Automation and Division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc., Successfully Closes Funding Round

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Autonomous Solutions Inc., the pioneering entity behind VenHub's transformative Smart Stores, announces the successful closure of its funding round. Investor confidence in the revolution of VenHub’s Smart Stores retail is underscored by an overwhelming support in the company’s vision and the significant strides these trailblazers are making in reshaping the retail industry.



"This is an extraordinary day for VenHub and its parent company, Autonomous Solutions Inc. This incredible journey has just begun. We're resolute in our ambition to pioneer the world's smartest stores," stated Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub. "The global acceptance of our advanced AI and Smart Store technology is inspiring and fuels our desire to bring this phenomenal technology to the world sooner, offering scalable, secure and continuous shopping experiences globally."

The successful closure of the funding round denotes a pivotal achievement for Autonomous Solutions Inc., setting the stage for the upcoming chapter in the company's growth narrative. The significant support from shareholders, pre-order clients, and future global partners further consolidate VenHub's standing in the international retail industry.

With this victory, VenHub reemphasizes its commitment to reaching unprecedented heights of innovation, revolutionizing shopping experiences, and transforming the retail industry. This remarkable journey, which commenced with a single innovative store, has now arrived at a significant milestone, promising a future where retail transcends simple purchasing to become a holistic experience.

"As we anticipate the exciting phases ahead, the company expresses its deep gratitude towards all shareholders, clients, and supporters who have accompanied VenHub on this journey,” Ohanessian said. “Stay connected. Autonomous Solutions Inc. and VenHub are ready to continue their trailblazing journey, fueled by a profound understanding of customers and a relentless quest for excellence."

The future of "VenHub Smart Store" has arrived, and it has only just started. Stay tuned as VenHub shapes the destiny of retail around the globe.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VenHub, Autonomous Solutions, Inc or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates," or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the division's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. VenHub, a division of Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Contact

VenHub (Autonomous Solutions, Inc.)

Investors Relations

United States: 888-585-4999

International: +1-818-287-0333

Company Websites

www.venhub.com

invest.venhub.com